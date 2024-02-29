Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shows off her beachside style pairing her bikini with bold yellow furry jacket

Josie Canseco, supermodel, influencer, and daughter of former baseball player Jose Canseco, was spotted modeling in an undisclosed photoshoot recently.

In an Instagram story that was shared by the 27-year-old model, she can be seen wearing a green bikini with a bold yellow fur jacket, quite reminiscent of the colors of the team his father made his name in, the Oakland Athletics.

Josie Canseco flaunts the furry jacket

Jose Canseco's legacy is tainted by PEDs

One-half of the "Bash Brothers" along with Mark McGwire during baseball's infamous "Steroid Era," Jose Canseco carved out one of the most impressive resumes in MLB history. However, his achievements were marred by performance-enhancing drugs.

Canseco was the 1988 American League MVP, a two-time World Series champion, a six-time All-Star, a two-time home runs leader, and a four-time Silver Slugger Awardee. The imposing slugger also made MLB history when he smacked 40 home runs and stole 40 bases during the 1988 season, the first time the feat was done by a major league player.

The slugger finished with 462 home runs, good for the top 12 all-time in the AL. He also averaged 40 home runs and 120 RBIs per 162 games played in his long career.

The Havana, Cuba-born star was slated to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame had he not admitted and exposed several players that used PEDs in his autobiography, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big" in 2005.

The book was a tell-all story of Canseco of how he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career and in turn, implicating other players and their legacies to the game as well.

The former AL MVP's book might have directly or indirectly tarnished other possible Hall of Famers such as Mark McGwire, Jason Giambi, and Iván Rodríguez. Jose Canseco then released a sequel to his controversial autobiography, "Vindicated: Big Names, Big Liars, and the Battle to Save Baseball," in 2008.

