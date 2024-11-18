Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco crushes core workout session in all-black gym outfit

Legendary big league hitter Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, is a popular social media personality, and a model by trade. With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Canseco posts often, to give fans a glance into her day-to-day life and work projects.

For someone in Josie's line of work, naturally, physical fitness is pretty high on the list of requirements. The 28-year-old follows a rigorous workout regimen to ensure she remains in great shape year-round.

On Friday, Canseco took to Instagram to post a video to her story, as she aced a tough core workout in an all-black gym outfit.

"therapy @alo" Josie Canseco captioned the video.

Screenshots of Canseco's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@josiecanseco IG Stories)

In her story, Canseco is performing repetitions of a more advanced version of the popular 'core crunch' exercise, using a medicine ball to increase resistance. When performed with proper form and tempo, as Josie Canseco does in the video, the exercise is an excellent way to tone and strengthen one's abdominal muscles.

Observing Canseco's popularity on social media, numerous brands have partnered with her to better market their products. One such brand is popular activewear retailer Alo, who have a long-standing association with the model.

Josie Canseco celebrates "most fulfilling birthday yet" at animal farm sanctuary with star-studded guest list

Josie Canseco's love for animals is quite well-known. The model has been known to actively volunteer for numerous non-profit organizations to help animals any way she can. She has also maintained a meatless diet for more than six years now.

Celebrating her 28th birthday on November 5, she enjoyed the company of friends and family, including boyfriend Johnny Manziel and parents Jessica and Jose Canseco, at 'The Gentle Barn' farm animal sanctuary in California. Posting a series of snaps from her big day, Canseco later described the celebration as "the most fulfilling birthday yet".

"most fulfilling birthday yet… thank you to @thegentlebarn for welcoming my friends and family into your sanctuary for the day. I hope your animals feel a little more loved❤️🐷," Canseco captioned her Instagram post.

Recognizing her love for animals, Josie was also named the ambassador for "I Stand With My Pack" in July. "I Stand With My Pack" is a non-profit organization that looks after dogs in need, rescuing abandoned pups and working to rehabilitate them.

