Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco gives a sneak peek of her intense core workout session in white co-ord athletic wear

On Monday, Josie Canseco, daughter of legendary MLB slugger Jose Canseco took to Instagram to share two videos to her Instagram story, as she gave fans a sneak peek into her gruelling workout regimen. Canseco appeared to be engaging in workouts focussed on her core muscles in the videos.

"Will she lose her cool, I guess we'll never know @alo," she captioned the first story showcasing her workout.

Screenshots of Canseco's Instagram stories (Images via Instagram.com/@josiecanseco)

In the first of the two videos, Canseco appears to begin her workout with a pair of battle ropes. In the second video, Canseco performs more of a staple core exercise that many may be familiar with, the core crunch. However, she takes the difficulty up a notch, adding a medicine ball into the mix, which adds further resistance when she is trying to come up off the ground.

The brand Josie Canseco is wearing in the video, Alo, is one that she has enjoyed a long-standing association with. In the videos she shared, she is seen wearing one of their white co-ord athletic outfits.

Josie Canseco takes to Instagram to raise awareness about pup up for adoption

On Tuesday, Josie Canseco took to Instagram to share a post to her story, in an effort to raise awareness about a dog that was currently up for adoption. The pup in question, named Nico, was a young stray dog, and is said to be a mix between the Collie and Shepherd breeds.

"Nico is now up for adoption through @istandwithmypack look at himmmmmm 😍😍" Canseco captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Canseco's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@josiecanseco IG Stories)

The love that Josie Canseco has for animals is no secret, with the 28-year-old having volunteered at animal shelters numerous times. Such is her bond with animals, that she even chose to celebrate her most recent birthday at The Gentle Barn, a farm animal sanctuary in California. Additionally, she has also reportedly been following a meatless diet for some years now.

