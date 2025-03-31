Jose Canseco's daughter Josie drops 2-word reaction to MLB legend

Jose Canseco was once the most feared slugger in Major League Baseball and has developed a strong relationship with his daughter, Josie. The two have made many public appearances together over the last few years, and they've been extremely supportive of each other.

That support was shown again on Mar. 30 when Josie posted a photo of her father on her Instagram story.

The photo showed her father competing in a Home Run Derby, as he still plays some exhibition baseball. She added two words to her post to show her appreciation for her father.

Josie Canseco Celebrates Jose Canseco

"#1 fan," Josie Canseco captioned her post.

Josie Canseco works as a model, and she is also a very popular internet personality. Canseco was once featured in the 2016 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and has also modeled for Victoria's Secret.

Jose belted 462 home runs during his MLB career and became famous with the Oakland Athletics. He is best known for his role in uncovering the steroid scandal that rocked Major League Baseball.

Jose Canseco's Daughter Josie Canseco Shares Photos from Trip with Johnny Manziel

Jose Canseco is still in the world of sports, and that love of sports was passed on to his daughter Josie. While Josie has a career in modeling, she has kept her love life related to sports as she is dating Johnny Manziel.

Manziel is a former Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, but his professional career flamed out. Josie and Johnny have been taking many trips together to start 2025, and the model shared some highlights of a recent mountain trip.

"where the beer flows like wine. where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of capistrano," Josie Canseco captioned the post.

The photos show the young couple enjoying time out in the snow before they got cozy at the lodge. Josie has stayed incredibly active since, and many of the trips she takes with Manziel involve outdoor activities.

