Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shares snippets of boyfriend Johnny Manziel's dance moves

Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB legend and two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco, is spending some quality time with her boyfriend Johnny Manziel. The duo first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at the Stagecoach festival in April 2024 and also played together in the celebrity HBCU softball classic organized by rapper Travis Scott in February 2024.

Since then, the couple have been spotted together at various events and concerts sharing romantic moments. Josie is a model and has worked with some of the biggest brands in America. She boasts over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life and various photoshoots apart from showcasing her fashion sense.

Jose Canseco's daughter shared her boyfriend Manziel's dance moves in an Instagram story on Wednesday night as the couple enjoyed a cozy movie night together.

"Movie night <3" Josie captioned the story.

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

Josie opened up about her relationship with Manziel in an exclusive interview with US Weekly in July 2024.

“I like to make fun of him from time to time because I do get the princess treatment, and he takes such good care of me. I come home for a long day, and he’ll rub my back and give me so much love. He takes such good care of me. I couldn’t have asked for any better right now,” she said.

Johnny Manziel is a former quarterback who played for the Cleveland Browns for two seasons in the NFL.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shared delightful highlights from a snowy retreat with Johnny Manziel

Josie Canseco shared pictures of her romantic snowy retreat to Aspen, Colorado with boyfriend Johnny Manziel on January 20. The duo spent some quality time together at the Little Nell, a luxurious hotel resort.

"Where the beer flows like wine. where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of capistrano," Josie captioned the post.

The couple have been together for around a year now and Josie routinely shares posts featuring Manziel on social media.

