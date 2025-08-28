Jose Canseco's supermodel daughter Josie brings the rodeo flair in chic cowboy hat and bold navel piercing

Former New York Yankees star Jose Canseco's daughter Josie offered a glimpse into her latest photoshoot with apparel giant Levi's. She highlighted her love for timeless denim while proving that the cowboy aesthetic is just as chic off the ranch as it is in the rodeo arena.The supermodel wore a white, cropped tank top paired with classic Levi’s jeans. Her toned abs and a navel piercing were front and center. Her ensemble included a wide brown leather belt and a cowboy hat tilted low over her eyes. Josie tagged @levis in her post.Josie's Instagram story via @josiecansecoJose Canseco's daughter has also has signed endorsement deals with several fashion and accessories brands. This includes her partnership with Alo and Hammitt. She often posts in collaboration with them on her social media.Jose Canseco's daughter Josie's modeling career on the riseOn Jan. 26, Josie Canseco signed with Photo/Genics Media, a key agency in arts and entertainment. The association announced their signing with a social media post, featuring Canseco in leather tops, cheetah-print leggings and sleek white pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from modeling, Jose Canseco's daughter regularly shares glimpses of her rigorous workouts and active routines. On Wednesday, she posted a sneak peek of an intense training session, working on her upper body in association with Gauer Fitness, run by Tadeusz Gauer, who is also Alo's wellness club trainer.Josie's Instagram story via @josiecansecoBefore Thanksgiving last year, Josie Canseco was asked whether she'd like to spend the holiday with a &quot;special someone,&quot; she said:“Focusing on family right now. Family for sure is just a priority. Holidays get tough for some people. That’s the one time I like to bring my family together and make sure everyone is (focused on) love, family, friends, relationships, everything. I just want to keep it as close as possible.”On the personal front, Canseco ended her high-profile relationship with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in February 2025 after dating for less than a year.