Jose Siri injury update: Rays OF sent for scans after being hit by rogue pitch

Tampa Bay Rays centerfield Jose Siri’s night took an unfortunate turn during Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the fifth inning. Siri’s immediate reaction to the painful blow was evident as he dropped to his knees in discomfort and received immediate attention from the team’s medical staff.

Despite the initial agony, Siri soldiered on and completed his run around the bases but was subsequently removed from the game before the Rays took the field again. This injury raises concerns for the Rays, as Siri has been a significant contributor this season, ranking second on the team with 25 home runs. However, according to reporter Tricia Whitaker, Siri gave her a thumbs up, possibly indicating that the injury isn’t very serious.

Appart from Jose Siri, the Rays have also been dealing with an injury to Isaac Paredes.

In a somewhat positive development, the Rays are hopeful that their leading home run hitter, Isaac Paredes, may return to the lineup soon. Paredes has been sidelined since Friday after also being hit on the right hand by a pitch vs. the Seattle Mariners. With 29 home runs and a team-high 89 RBIs, his return would provide a significant boost to the Rays’ offense.

Paredes expressed improved comfort on Monday, indicating that the soreness in his hand was subsiding. Manager Kevin Cash was cautiously optimistic about Paredes potentially returning to play on Tuesday.

As Rays fans await official updates on both Siri and Paredes, they hope for a swift recovery for the talented players who have played vital roles in the team’s success in the MLB 2023 season.