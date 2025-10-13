Jose Siri reacts to girlfriend Kiara Thais serving fall vibes in chic brown dress & luxe Gucci arm candy

Jose Siri gushed over his girlfriend Kiara's latest fall-themed Instagram photodump on Sunday. She posted a series of images wearing a chic brown dress with fur detailing, paired with knee-high cream boots and a classic cream Gucci handbag. The post also included a Spanish quote by Coco Chanel: &quot;Success is often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.&quot;“Who said autumn?” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiara also shared a selfie on her Instagram story wearing the same outfit, captioned with Spanish lyrics from the song &quot;Arte&quot; by Vakero.“How is it that I keep giving you compliments, yet you and your friends don’t even follow me—you must be a little crazy.”Siri reshared the story and reacted with four hand heart emojis.Jose Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, and Siri shared a story.(kiarathais19/josesiri22/Instagram)Siri reacted to another post by Kiara in March. Kiara shared a series of images at the Mets Spring Training Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie. She wore a denim tube top paired with denim flare pants.“In my imperfect world, the only perfect thing is you. 💜💜,” she wrote (translated from Spanish). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiri wrote,“Two plants 💜 💜 Dos ⚡ God bless you 💜.”Jose Siri reacted to his girlfriend, Kiara's, post.(kiarathais19Instagram)Jose Siri and Kiara spend quality time togetherA month ago, Kiara shared a clip on her Instagram story featuring a cozy moment with Siri. Both of them donned bathrobes and had a romantic couple dance.Two days ago, Kiara shared a collage of them, laughing and soaking up the high-rise pool. Kiara wore an animal print bikini, while Siri was shirtless.“Without prohibiting him anything because he is not my property and he is free to choose if he wants me to break his head or not,” she wrote.Jose Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, shared stories.(kiarathais19/Instagram)The Mets released Jose Siri on September 29, and he is now a free agent. Due to his left tibia injury, he missed most of the 2025 season.