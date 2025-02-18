Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara makes feelings known about 'daddy' sporting No. 19 jersey for Mets Spring Training

Outfielder Jose Siri was traded this offseason to the New York Mets by the Tampa Bay Rays who received Eric Orze in exchange. Siri played the last three seasons with the Rays, and before that, he played for the Houston Astros in 2021 and 2022.

Siri has reported to the Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie. The excited outfielder went into the changing room and took a selfie with his new jersey and number (No. 19).

The Mets outfielder was seen rocking the No. 19 jersey in a social media story shared by his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, on Monday. She made her feelings known about the choice. Kiara wrote:

"De la que envicia o de la que enchulaaaaa Que lindo se ve ese 19 papacitooo." (Translation: "From the one who envy or the one who pinches How cute does that 19 look daddy."

In another story, she wrote:

“Su nuevo número 💜💜 Gracias mi amor ⚡⚡ Pequeñas cosas que hacen feliz.” (Translation: "His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy.")

She followed up by revealing that the number 19 is particularly special to her because it matches her birthday, adding:

“Es la fecha de mi cumpleaños 💜 Gracias bae.” (Translation: "It’s my birthday date 💜 Thanks, bae.")

Kiara's Instagram story

Kiara celebrates New Year with Jose Siri

Earlier after the New Year festivities, Kiara had a special person by her side to take on the challenges that come with it.

She shared a post on social media where the two can be seen posing alongside in the backdrop of new year decorations. Kiara is in a glamorous red outfit while Siri is rocking an all-black ensemble.

"I want you to be the one who always watches my back and walks by my side ⚡️ í💜 With you I learned that it's not the time but the person ✨ #myjoker🃏" Kiara wrote in the caption.

Kiara will join other Mets wives and girlfriends in cheering the outfielder at Citi Field in the 2025 season.

