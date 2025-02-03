Jose Siri’s girlfriend Kiara Thais’ sultry look gets quick 2-word reaction from Mets OF

New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri has been dating Kiara Thais for some time now. Her social media feed is studded with stylist outfits and her latest post was no different.

On Sunday, the influencer and model posed in a striking blue strapless corset top that she paired with sheer, high-waisted pants. In the video, she walked confidently through an upscale shopping area. She also had a beige designer handbag and bold hoop earrings.

Among the many comments praising Kiara, Siri dropped a short comment.

"El hueso," Siri wrote.

In Latin American slang, particularly in the Dominican Republic, it can be a playful way to refer to someone with an attractive physique.

Jose Siri's reaction (image credit: instagram/kiaratheis19)

Kiara Thais' New Year post a nod to Jose Siri

Kiara Thais and Jose Siri welcomed 2025 together and Siri's partner shared their New Year celebrations. With a backdrop of celebratory decorations, the couple posed in glamorous outfits, particularly Kiara. She wore a red dress with a V-cutline in the front. She wore high heels, a bracelet and some jewelry around the neck to complement her glittering outfit.

Meanwhile, Siri wore an all-black outfit, complimented with jewelry hanging around his neck.

Kiara added a heartwarming caption dedicated to the Mets outfielder.

"I want you to be the one who always watches my back and walks by my side ⚡️ ine💜 With you I learned that it's not the time but the person ✨ #myjoker🃏," Thais wrote (translated to English).

Siri struggled last season, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, and 14 stolen bases despite playing a career-high 130 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

In April, Siri was also part of a brawl against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe. It led him to him getting a five-game suspension.

After the season, the Rays traded him to the New York Mets for Eric Orze.

Siri needs to put his best foot forward in 2025 with the Mets. With three more years under team control, the arbitration value will be directly proportional to his performance on the field. He'll earn a $2.4 million salary in 2025.

