  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais turns up the glamor in bold hot red dress paired with $1,990 Christian Louboutin arm candy

Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais turns up the glamor in bold hot red dress paired with $1,990 Christian Louboutin arm candy

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:41 GMT
Jose Siri
Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais turns up the glamor in bold hot red dress paired with $1,990 Christian Louboutin arm candy Credit: Kiara/Instagram

New York Mets centerfielder Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais is known to share bold fashion outfits and luxury accessories. Her latest drop included a Christian Louboutin arm candy.

Ad

On Monday, Kiara seems to be heading out for the night wearing a sultry red gown featuring a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look wth the iconic Christian Louboutin Elisa Top Handle Bag, which carries a price tag of $1,990 (via the brand's website). The chic arm candy has a gold CL monogram on the front and is crafted in Blush beige patent calf leather.

"The wolf will always be the bad guy, if it's always the little cap that tells the story. ❤️🌹 🐆" Kiara wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The handbag has a removable 114 cm/44.9 inch leather-reinforced chain strap. It has a magnetic fastening, one interior pocket, and three credit card slots.

Jose Siri takes GF Kiara shopping in Chicago

The Mets are in the Windy City to play a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, starting Tuesday. Jose Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, has hit the road with the centerfielder, and the duo engaged in lots of shopping before the game in Wrigley Field.

Ad

After having breakfast and coffee at 10:52 AM, the couple hit the streets of Chicago. Kiara uploaded a short clip of Siri in front of her as she raised her glass of champagne. The duo appears to be in the middle of a shopping trip as there are closets of shirts on the right side of Siri.

Kiara also reshared a photo first uploaded by the centerfielder, capturing her holding a bag of Chanel. Kiara also captured Siri in a fashionable outfit in the middle of hustling streets and she wrote:

Ad
"When he lets himself dress for me, it's another level yes or no???"
Kiara&#039;s Instagram story
Kiara's Instagram story

On the baseball front, Siri will look to help the Mets win on the road against Chicago, as the wins here will be important for them to secure a spot in the postseason through the wildcard round.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications