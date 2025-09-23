Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais turns up the glamor in bold hot red dress paired with $1,990 Christian Louboutin arm candy

New York Mets centerfielder Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais is known to share bold fashion outfits and luxury accessories. Her latest drop included a Christian Louboutin arm candy.On Monday, Kiara seems to be heading out for the night wearing a sultry red gown featuring a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look wth the iconic Christian Louboutin Elisa Top Handle Bag, which carries a price tag of $1,990 (via the brand's website). The chic arm candy has a gold CL monogram on the front and is crafted in Blush beige patent calf leather.&quot;The wolf will always be the bad guy, if it's always the little cap that tells the story. ❤️🌹 🐆&quot; Kiara wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe handbag has a removable 114 cm/44.9 inch leather-reinforced chain strap. It has a magnetic fastening, one interior pocket, and three credit card slots.Jose Siri takes GF Kiara shopping in ChicagoThe Mets are in the Windy City to play a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, starting Tuesday. Jose Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, has hit the road with the centerfielder, and the duo engaged in lots of shopping before the game in Wrigley Field.After having breakfast and coffee at 10:52 AM, the couple hit the streets of Chicago. Kiara uploaded a short clip of Siri in front of her as she raised her glass of champagne. The duo appears to be in the middle of a shopping trip as there are closets of shirts on the right side of Siri.Kiara also reshared a photo first uploaded by the centerfielder, capturing her holding a bag of Chanel. Kiara also captured Siri in a fashionable outfit in the middle of hustling streets and she wrote:&quot;When he lets himself dress for me, it's another level yes or no???&quot;Kiara's Instagram storyOn the baseball front, Siri will look to help the Mets win on the road against Chicago, as the wins here will be important for them to secure a spot in the postseason through the wildcard round.