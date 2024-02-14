Jose Trevino Injury Update: Veteran Yankees catcher set to miss beginning of Spring Training following calf strain

The New York Yankees will be without Jose Trevino for the beginning of Spring Training. According to New York's manager Aaron Boone, the veteran catcher suffered a calf strain a couple of weeks ago, which will result in him missing the team's opening Spring Training games.

"Aaron Boone said Jose Trevino had a calf strain a couple weeks ago and he may miss the first couple Spring Training games" - @TalkinYanks

It remains to be seen how long the 31-year-old will be sidelined. However, he is expected to be healthy and ready to go for Opening Day.

Jose Trevino is expected to play an important role for the New York Yankees this season, so the club will likely be looking to ease him back into the fold following his calf strain.

One of the best defensive catchers in the MLB, Trevino will likely serve as the team's number-one catcher in 2024. That being said, the rise of top-catching prospect Austin Wells could cut into Trevino's playing time, given Wells' offensive upside.

"Per Aaron Boone’s 1st address at Yankees camp… RH reliever Scott Effross (coming off TJ surgery rehab) had back surgery in December, not expected to be a bullpen option until summer. C Jose Trevino delayed due to a calf strain, expected to be ready for opening day." - @pcaldera

This offseason, the New York Yankees sent fellow veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka to the San Diego Padres in a massive multi-player trade package that brought Juan Soto to the Bronx. Now, with Higashioka off the roster, Trevino's health entering the regular season will be even more important for the Yankees.

Jose Trevino will be hoping to return to his Gold Glove-winning 2022 form this year

Early in the 2022 season, the veteran catcher was traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees in exchange for Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom. The move proved to be a massive one for both Trevino and the Yankees, as the Corpus Christi native became the number-one catcher for his new club.

Following the move to the Yankees, Trevino enjoyed the best season of his career, earning himself both his first All-Star selection, as well as the Gold Glove Award as the best defensive catcher in the American League.

It was also the best season for Trevino from an offensive perspective, hitting a career-high 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. If he can enter the 2024 season healthy and near the form he showcased in 2022, it could be another bright year for the catcher.

