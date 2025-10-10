Josh Bell's wife Arlia Duarte mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his "dumb" take on women's health 

Josh Bell's wife, Aria Duarte, recently came across a conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, as well as other members of his cabinet. Aria completely disagreed with the viewpoint of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.On Friday, Bell's wife shared a video of RFK Jr. conversing with the cabinet on her Instagram story. Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a Pediatrician, posted the video to point out the mistake in what Kennedy said.In the video, Kennedy talked about a TikTok clip where he saw a pregnant woman, who is an associate professor at Columbia University, cussing Trump while consuming Tylenol.RFK Jr. claimed that the consumption of Tylenol would hurt the baby in the placenta. Dr. Murray pointed out in the end that the baby grows in the uterus and not the placenta.&quot;Somebody doesn’t know where babies come from and I’m not talking about my 11th grader. Please take a moment and read the letter written by the living Surgeons General,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBell's wife seemed to agree with what Dr. Murray pointed out. She gave a scathing criticism on her Instagram story.&quot;I hate men taking decisions on women's health, especially when they are this dumb,&quot; Arlia captioned her post.Arlia Duarte's Instagram storyBefore getting a position in Trump's cabinet, Kennedy had attracted controversy with his conspiracy theories related to autism. Even now, he had doubled down on his controversial claims. One of those is the link between Tylenol and autism.Josh Bell's wife, Arlia Duarte, shares adorable family snapsJosh Bell's wife, Arlia Duarte, is a law graduate and mother to their three daughters. Their youngest daughter, Ari Jude, was born this year. Arlia publicly shared the first images of the newborn through an Instagram post in April.The cover image of the post was a black and white photograph of Bell and Arlia Arlia, holding their newborn. In the next image, their oldest daughters, Noa Maria and Liv Jordan, curiously looked at the newborn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Bell's wife earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in 2018. She then obtained her Juris Doctor in Corporate and Business Law from Duquesne University School of Law in 2021. During her time in law school, she also completed the Urban Development Practicum.