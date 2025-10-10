  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Josh Bell's wife Arlia Duarte mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his "dumb" take on women's health 

Josh Bell's wife Arlia Duarte mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his "dumb" take on women's health 

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:54 GMT
Josh Bell
Josh Bell's wife Arlia Duarte mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [Image Source: Instagram/arlia_duarte, robertfkennedyjr]

Josh Bell's wife, Aria Duarte, recently came across a conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, as well as other members of his cabinet. Aria completely disagreed with the viewpoint of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Ad

On Friday, Bell's wife shared a video of RFK Jr. conversing with the cabinet on her Instagram story. Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a Pediatrician, posted the video to point out the mistake in what Kennedy said.

In the video, Kennedy talked about a TikTok clip where he saw a pregnant woman, who is an associate professor at Columbia University, cussing Trump while consuming Tylenol.

RFK Jr. claimed that the consumption of Tylenol would hurt the baby in the placenta. Dr. Murray pointed out in the end that the baby grows in the uterus and not the placenta.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Somebody doesn’t know where babies come from and I’m not talking about my 11th grader. Please take a moment and read the letter written by the living Surgeons General," she captioned the post.
Ad

Bell's wife seemed to agree with what Dr. Murray pointed out. She gave a scathing criticism on her Instagram story.

"I hate men taking decisions on women's health, especially when they are this dumb," Arlia captioned her post.
Arlia Duarte&#039;s Instagram story
Arlia Duarte's Instagram story

Before getting a position in Trump's cabinet, Kennedy had attracted controversy with his conspiracy theories related to autism. Even now, he had doubled down on his controversial claims. One of those is the link between Tylenol and autism.

Ad

Josh Bell's wife, Arlia Duarte, shares adorable family snaps

Josh Bell's wife, Arlia Duarte, is a law graduate and mother to their three daughters. Their youngest daughter, Ari Jude, was born this year. Arlia publicly shared the first images of the newborn through an Instagram post in April.

The cover image of the post was a black and white photograph of Bell and Arlia Arlia, holding their newborn. In the next image, their oldest daughters, Noa Maria and Liv Jordan, curiously looked at the newborn.

Ad

Josh Bell's wife earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in 2018. She then obtained her Juris Doctor in Corporate and Business Law from Duquesne University School of Law in 2021. During her time in law school, she also completed the Urban Development Practicum.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications