Josh Donaldson Career Earnings: Exploring net worth of retiring former MVP

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has chosen to hang up his spikes after a remarkable Major League Baseball 11-year span. The 38-year-old announced the end of his career, capping a journey that saw him progress from a late-blooming talent to a seasoned veteran.

Throughout his career, Donaldson won accolades and earned praise for both his offensive and defensive efforts. He has earned an estimated total of $184,172,500.

Let’s take a look at Donaldson’s complete career earnings divided by year:

Year Team Age Estimated Salary 2010 Oakland Athletics 24 $400,000 2012 Oakland Athletics 26 $480,000 2013 Oakland Athletics 27 $492,500 2014 Oakland Athletics 28 $500,000 2015 Toronto Blue Jays 29 $4,300,000 2016 Toronto Blue Jays 30 $11,650,000 2017 Toronto Blue Jays 31 $17,000,000 2018 Cleveland Indians 32 $23,000,000 2019 Atlanta Braves 33 $23,000,000 2020 Minnesota Twins 34 $21,000,000 2021 Minnesota Twins 35 $21,750,000 2022 New York Yankees 36 $21,000,000 2023 New York Yankees 37 $21,000,000

Josh Donaldson’s career earnings reflect his contributions to multiple teams over the span of 13 years, resulting in a significant amount of money, especially after the 2015 season.

Josh Donaldson announces his retirement.

Donaldson has officially retired from professional baseball at the age of 38. This ends months of speculation about his potential return to the diamond for the 2024 season.

Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from baseball after an incredible career that saw him earn many accolades, including several All-Star selections and the American League MVP in 2015.

Donaldson’s career is not short of peculiarity. Drafted in 2007 by the Chicago Cubs, he was later traded to the Oakland Athletics, where he made his MLB debut. Despite initial challenges, his breakout season came in 2013, when he finished fourth in the AL MVP voting. His excellence continued, and he eventually won the title in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2022, Donaldson joined the New York Yankees, but a decline in his earlier skills saw his release in 2023. His final game was played for the Milwaukee Brewers during the team’s defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Series.

Fans are celebrating the influential career of a late-blooming star as Josh Donaldson bids farewell to baseball.

