  • Josh Donaldson Career Earnings: Exploring net worth of retiring former MVP

Josh Donaldson Career Earnings: Exploring net worth of retiring former MVP

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Mar 05, 2024 02:17 GMT
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has chosen to hang up his spikes after a remarkable Major League Baseball 11-year span. The 38-year-old announced the end of his career, capping a journey that saw him progress from a late-blooming talent to a seasoned veteran.

Throughout his career, Donaldson won accolades and earned praise for both his offensive and defensive efforts. He has earned an estimated total of $184,172,500.

Let’s take a look at Donaldson’s complete career earnings divided by year:

YearTeamAgeEstimated Salary
2010Oakland Athletics24$400,000
2012Oakland Athletics26$480,000
2013Oakland Athletics27$492,500
2014Oakland Athletics28$500,000
2015Toronto Blue Jays29$4,300,000
2016Toronto Blue Jays30$11,650,000
2017Toronto Blue Jays31$17,000,000
2018Cleveland Indians32$23,000,000
2019Atlanta Braves33$23,000,000
2020Minnesota Twins34$21,000,000
2021Minnesota Twins35$21,750,000
2022New York Yankees36$21,000,000
2023New York Yankees37$21,000,000

Josh Donaldson’s career earnings reflect his contributions to multiple teams over the span of 13 years, resulting in a significant amount of money, especially after the 2015 season.

Josh Donaldson announces his retirement.

Donaldson has officially retired from professional baseball at the age of 38. This ends months of speculation about his potential return to the diamond for the 2024 season.

Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from baseball after an incredible career that saw him earn many accolades, including several All-Star selections and the American League MVP in 2015.
Donaldson’s career is not short of peculiarity. Drafted in 2007 by the Chicago Cubs, he was later traded to the Oakland Athletics, where he made his MLB debut. Despite initial challenges, his breakout season came in 2013, when he finished fourth in the AL MVP voting. His excellence continued, and he eventually won the title in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2022, Donaldson joined the New York Yankees, but a decline in his earlier skills saw his release in 2023. His final game was played for the Milwaukee Brewers during the team’s defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Series.

Fans are celebrating the influential career of a late-blooming star as Josh Donaldson bids farewell to baseball.

Edited by Pablo Ricalde
