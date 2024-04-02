Josh Jung Injury Update: Rangers star third baseman to undergo wrist surgery, eyes potential 6-week return

Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung was removed from the club's 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday after being hit by a pitch. Jung was hit on his wrist after he tried to check his swing on the pitch and was in immediate pain.

It was such an impact that it sounded like the ball made contact with the bat, not his body. Unfortunately, manager Bruce Bochy revealed that he had fractured his wrist.

Surgery is required, and Jung will have surgery Tuesday evening, about the time the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The surgery will include a plate and a screw, with a general six-week timeline, per team beat writer Evan Grant.

To take Jung's place on the roster, Texas called up their No. 5 prospect, Justin Foscue, from Triple-A. This is the first time the young slugger has been called to the majors.

Josh Jung was off to a great start early this season

Texas Rangers - Josh Jung (Image via Getty)

Josh Jung's injury is unfortunate for the Texas Rangers, as he was off to a great start. He hit .412/.474/.941 through four games with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs.

Jung is coming off a year where he was selected to his first All-Star game. Last season, he hit .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs in his first full season in the big leagues.

Jung will be a tough player to replace, but the injury does give Justin Foscue a chance to get some regular at-bats at the major league level. He certainly has the skill set to help the team out.

Foscue was a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft coming from Mississippi State University. After nearly making the roster in Spring Training, Foscue should be more motivated than ever.

