Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown drops romantic 2-word shoutout after Rangers star's dominant showing vs. Astros

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung's girlfriend, Kaylee, celebrated his performance against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday. In the sixth inning, Framber Valdez and Jung's tiebreaking RBI double led Texas to a 4-2 win.The Rangers' social media shared glimpses and highlights of the game. One of the clips featured Josh Jung's homer. Another image showcased Jake Burger and Jung's buddy hug on the baseball field.&quot;Big time series W. #AllForTX.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaylee reshared a snap from the Rangers' carousel on her Instagram story.&quot;My Crush,&quot; she wrote.Kaylee Brown's Instagram story via @kayleebbrownJosh Jung and Kaylee share snaps from &quot;off day&quot;On Aug. 29, Jung and Kaylee shared a snapshot of Twin Rocks Estate winery. Kaylee wore a cream-colored strapless jumpsuit with a neat ponytail, while Josh wore a white t-shirt with denim.&quot;No such thing as a bad off day 🤷‍♂️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh's younger brother, Jace Jung, who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2022 MLB draft, reacted to the post with a humorous tone,&quot;Why isn’t she looking at the camera? How many tries did this take?&quot;Kaylee replied to his comment,&quot;Only 2, believe it or not.&quot;Josh also replied,&quot;Because I’m the best view 😂😂.&quot; Jace Jung's reaction to Josh and Kaylee's picture..(Via Instagram)Kaylee is currently pursuing a law degree from Western State College in California. On the other hand, Jung has posted a .255 batting average, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs this season, highlighting a strong performance.