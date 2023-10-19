Josh Jung scales incredible landmark in Rangers ALCS defeat against Astros, becomes second rookie with multi-homer game this season

Josh Jung added more to his list of accomplishments during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The Texas Rangers rookie homered twice and did most of the damage for his side as they fell 8-5 to the defending champions Houston Astros.

It has been a season for the rookies. Some top faces have risen up the ranks in their respective organizations and left a mark in the league. Josh Jung has done the same appearing in more than 120+ games for his side and holds importance not just offensively but even at third base. The former Texas Tech graduate has been with the organization since 2019 and finally made his full-season debut this year.

In the game against the Astros, Jung went yard twice. In the fifth innings, with his team trailing the Astros by a large 5-0 deficit, Jung hit a 1-2 pitch by starter Christian Javier into right-center field. Javier, who had it easy on the mound till that point, earned his only two runs of the day as a result.

The Astros added more cushion in the following frames after the rookie's homer. But that didn't stop Jung from rallying behind them. The 25-year-old hit a deep flyball to center field off reliever Hector Neris in the bottom of the seventh innings on a clutch 2 outs 1-1 count.

By doing so he became just the 12th rookie to have multi-homer games in the postseason. He joined the Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis as the second rookie to do so this postseason.

Josh Jung still a candidate for AL Rookie of the Year

Josh Jung started the year on fire as he won consecutive AL Rookie of the Month awards in April and May. But just like the Rangers, he ran out of steam in the middle phases. Furthermore, an injury in August kept him out of action for more than a month. That jolted his chances of winning AL ROTY after being a frontrunner.

But if he is able to guide the Rangers to the World Series title his odds are definitely going to increase.