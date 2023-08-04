Josh Naylor Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Guardians slugger placed on IL 

The Cleveland Guardians will be without one of their best players, Josh Naylor, for the foreseeable future as the first baseman has been placed on the IL. After undergoing an MRI, it was discovered that Naylor suffered an oblique strain, which is expected to keep him out of the lineup for an estimated 3 to 6 weeks.

Ryan Lewis @ByRyanLewis The timetable for Josh Naylor’s rehab from an oblique strain is 3-6 weeks, but that’s also said to be “extremely tentative” at this time. He’ll be re-evaluated each week.



Xzavion Curry is slated to start Sunday, and he’ll then remain in that rotation spot and be stretched out.

It is a disappointing update for the 26-year-old as he has been enjoying the best season of his MLB career. Born in Mississauga, Canada, Josh Naylor has emerged as one of the top batters in the Guardians' organization, however, they will need to continue their push for a postseason berth without him.

Naylor's absence from the lineup will be a major blow to the Guardians, as they sit only 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central crown.

Josh Naylor was not the only member of the Cleveland Guardians placed on the IL on Friday, as his teammate Tyler Freeman was also added to the IL with a right shoulder strain. In their place, the Guardians recalled shortstop Jose Tena from Triple-A Columbus, while also acquiring veteran Kole Calhoun from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Steven Kwan’s Hat @stevenkwanshat



WHY ARE WE WASTING OUR TIME WITH KOLE FUCKING CALHOUN INSTEAD OF CALLING UP JHONK AND CROSSING OUR FINGERS FOR BOMBS If Josh Naylor, THE SECOND BEST HITTER ON THIS TEAM BY A LARGE MARGIN is out for likely the rest of the seasonWHY ARE WE WASTING OUR TIME WITH KOLE FUCKING CALHOUN INSTEAD OF CALLING UP JHONK AND CROSSING OUR FINGERS FOR BOMBS twitter.com/mandybell02/st…

Could Josh Naylor's injury lead to an MLB opportunity for Kyle Manzardo?

It is undoubtedly disappointing news for both Naylor, as well as the Guardians, however, it could lead to an opportunity to showcase one of their top prospects, Kyle Manzardo.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Cleveland acquires prized first base prospect Kyle Manzardo in return for Civale, as @TBTimes_Rays reports.

The 23-year-old was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the trade deadline in exchange for veteran starter Aaron Civale. The hard-hitting Manzardo has had a bit of a disappointing season, however, he has proven himself worthy of an opportunity to test his skills at the MLB level.