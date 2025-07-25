  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Josh Naylor joins Mariners following blockbuster trade from Diamondbacks

Josh Naylor joins Mariners following blockbuster trade from Diamondbacks

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 25, 2025 01:29 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
Josh Naylor joins Mariners following blockbuster trade from Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Mariners have made a major move a week before the trade deadline by trading for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Naylor on Thursday.

Ad

The Diamondbacks have been underwhelming this season, and with the playoff spot slipping away, the National League West team decided to cash in on the All-Star first baseman.

Naylor, expected to be a free agent after the season, was traded to the Mariners in exchange for future prospects as the Diamondbacks received Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia, the 13th and 16th-ranked prospects respectively in the Mariners' farm system

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications