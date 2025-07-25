Josh Naylor joins Mariners following blockbuster trade from Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners have made a major move a week before the trade deadline by trading for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Naylor on Thursday.The Diamondbacks have been underwhelming this season, and with the playoff spot slipping away, the National League West team decided to cash in on the All-Star first baseman.Naylor, expected to be a free agent after the season, was traded to the Mariners in exchange for future prospects as the Diamondbacks received Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia, the 13th and 16th-ranked prospects respectively in the Mariners' farm system