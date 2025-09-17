JP Crawford’s sister Eliza drops sun-soaked red bikini snap for her friend’s birthday

  • home icon
By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 11:00 GMT
Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford's sister, Eliza, shared a clip on Tuesday wishing her friend Jillian Marissa a happy birthday. In the video, Eliza wore a red bikini while Jillian wore a black one.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Seattle sister."

Eliza's friend reshared the same story with the caption:

"Thank you, sis, can't wait to run back our Jamaican trip."
Beyond her glamorous lifestyle, Eliza is a softball coach for the Sundodgers Crawford softball organization. On September 8, she shared a post of a photoshoot with the Sundodgers. The post features Eliza striking a playful pose, wearing a navy blue t-shirt with golden "Sundodgers" lettering and black athletic pants.

She accessorized with a large medallion chain with the words "G.O.A.T," adding a celebratory vibe to the picture.

She added the caption, "We are so back 🔥 @sundodgers_crawford @sundodgers_ring let's get it 🤍 Also, huge shoutout to @daniela_stewart_photography for the fire pics. && hair by the amazing @braidedanddreadedofficial."
JP Crawford celebrated the annual team party with his sister Eliza, and wife, Kathleen

A month earlier, Eliza shared a series of images from the annual team party hosted by the Crawford family. The celebration was held on Craw’s Island, featuring the Seattle Mariners baseball team among J.P. Crawford's family.

In the image, Eliza wore a green dress with a tropical floral print, alongside her sister-in-law Kathleen, who was wearing an off-shoulder, warm-colored dress. In the second frame, J.P. was spotted in a Hawaiian shirt, charging the vibe of the party.

Eliza wrote the caption:

"C R A W S T A V I B E S 🤙🏾 feat @fortunateyouth310 ❤️💚💛".
JP Crawford's wife, Kathleen, dropped a GIF reaction on her post.

Eliza also reshared an MLB post on Instagram. The post was from a Seattle Mariners match against Kansas City, where Seattle defeated Kansas 12-5. The clip features J.P. Crawford and Leo Rivas on the field.

JP Crawford's sister, Eliza, wrote:

"Mariner Infield, Bruh Let's go!"
Eliza is often spotted at Mariners games cheering for J.P. and celebrating his baseball highlights across social media platforms.

