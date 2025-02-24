"Juan Soto is the #5 starter now" "Marcus Stroman to the Mets is gonna happen" - Fans react as Sean Manaea likely to start season on IL

The 2025 Major League Baseball season will begin in less than a month, and the New York Mets are already dealing with a significant injury. Left-handed starter Sean Manaea will be missing the beginning of the season with an oblique injury, creating a huge problem for the team right away.

Ad

'Talkin' Baseball' was the platform that broke the news of the Manaea injury on X, but it's unclear how much time he is going to miss. The New York Mets spent plenty of money this offseason, but starting pitching depth is still a problem for them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This report got plenty of fans commenting on X, and several fans had ideas of how the New York Mets could deal with the loss of Sean Manaea.

"Stroman to the Mets is gonna happen eventually" -@Janrigue11 commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were others that agreed with this take as Marcus Stroman could be forcing his way out of the New York Yankees organization.

"Stroman 🙏" -One fan commented.

"STROMAN IS HEALTHY HELP A BROTHA OUT" -Another fan commented.

While Stroman is a starting pitcher who could help the Mets in the absence of Manaea, other fans used the occasion to make sarcastic comments.

"Who's next?? My guess would be Juan Soto." -@PoliTweetCzar.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Juan Soto is the #5 starter now" -One fan commented.

"Mets bout to put up 7 runs and give up 8" -Another fan commented.

New York Mets GM David Stearns opens up about bringing back Sean Manaea

The biggest move that the New York Mets made this offseason was signing Juan Soto to the richest deal in MLB history.

Ad

In late December, it was announced that the Mets were bringing back Manaea on a three-year deal that was worth $75 million.

There were several Mets players who celebrated that move and GM David Stearns provided a quote to sum up the team's decision.

“Sean was an integral part of what the team accomplished last season,” Stearns said in a statement. “He impressed on the field, leading the rotation and in the clubhouse with his character, attitude and composure. I am excited to watch him continue to flourish over the next few years." -David Stearns on Sean Manaea.

The hope is that Manaea will not miss a long period of time to begin the season, but it could force the New York Mets to make another move. Soto is not going to be taking the mound, but there are other starting pitchers available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback