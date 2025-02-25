"Juan Soto alone will not bring Mets a World Series" - Twins veteran uses Mike Trout, Ken Griffey Jr. to prove rings don’t define legacy

Juan Soto inked a record 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason with the New York Mets. Expectations are sky-high for him to help the club win as many rings as possible during his stint here. However, former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe argues whether it's completely upon Soto to bring the Mets a World Series.

Unlike legacies in the NBA and NFL, MLB is not an individual-centric sport. There's only so much a hitter can do as we've seen in the case of Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Trout, who despite being some of the game's best hitters in their prime, could never win the World Series.

During the Baseball Today podcast on Monday, Plouffe highlighted the fact that the onus would be on the Mets as a whole to win the World Series and not just on an individual player like Soto.

"It's not up to Juan Soto to bring a World Series title," Plouffe said (4:01 onwards). "He's going to do everything he can ... If he gives them 10 very productive Juan Soto years and they don’t win the World Series, it’s not his fault. It wouldn’t be his fault. Baseball’s not one of those sports where one guy can just bring you a championship, man."

Plouffe further delved into comparisons with the game's greats to further his point.

"We’ve seen it in many different instances—Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout—there are guys that just go off and do their job, and they can’t… it won’t bring them a World Series," Plouffe added.

"Juan Soto alone will not bring them a World Series, okay? He might have a big impact on one. He might have the game-winning hit, all these different things. But it’s not a singular-person sport."

Juan Soto's Mets position themselves well to make a deep postseason run in 2025

The Mets made the 2024 NLCS appearance when they were least expected. One could say that a deep postseason run gave ownership the confidence to go all-in this offseason and get some valuable pieces that could help the Mets make another deep run in the upcoming season.

Juan Soto's acquisition gives the offense a significant scoring boost as he joins Francisco Lindor and returning Pete Alonso to give Mets the headway every game.

In the pitching department, the Mets are well covered with the services of Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and others. The rising stars like Mark Vientos should help the franchise in scoring and versatility.

They have also added some high-leverage arms to their squad to do well in 2025.

All in all, the Mets are likely to go deep again this year.

