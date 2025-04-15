Juan Soto breaks down what makes $38,000,000 Mets pitcher difficult to face 

Juan Soto hit his second home run of the season during the New York Mets' Monday game against the Minnesota Twins and gave praise to pitcher Clay Holmes for his performance.

While the 26-year-old slugger blasted a two-run homer, Holmes had an impressive outing, giving up a single run over five innings. After the game, Soto emphasized how the Mets are approaching each game as a team, praising Holmes and the pitching staff for the part they have played.

Pete Alonso put the New York Mets on the board with an RBI double in the third inning before Mark Vientos also hit an RBI double in the sixth. Vientos then went on to score himself on a throwing error. Finally, Juan Soto blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to secure the win for the Mets.

Juan Soto met with the media after the game and spoke about the team's pitching staff doing their job this season while praising Clay Holmes' arsenal from the mound. Holmes is currently signed to a three-year, $38 million contract, per Spotrac.

"I think they're very good, definitely. They've been doing a very good job. I feel like the bullpen has been great and our starters have been setting the table for the bullpen. So, I think we are in a good shape right now," Soto said via SNY.

"He's [Holmes] great. I feel like his angles and how the ball moves, I feel like it's wiffle balls on there. The ball moves so much, and the velocity too. I mean, it's a really uncomfortable at bat," he added.

After seeing off the Athletics over the weekend, the Mets have started their three-game series against the Twins with a win. They now sit at the top of the NL East table with an impressive 11-5 record in the MLB season.

Juan Soto claims pitchers approach him differently now without Aaron Judge hitting behind him

While the New York Mets have assembled an impressive lineup, there is only one Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto has already noticed the difference. After having Judge behind him in the lineup last year, Soto revealed the difference he feels without that protection:

"It's definitely different. I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me last season. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone. I was pitched different last year."

It is no surprise that pitchers are approaching Soto differently this year. While he does have a capable Pete Alonso batting behing him this season, pitchers often have a different approach towards Judge and Soto will have to get used to it.

