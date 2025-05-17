Juan Soto breaks silence on Yankees fans' reception after chaotic Game 1 Subway Series 

Despite giving his all last season, which saw the New York Yankees appear in the World Series for the first time since 2009, Juan Soto didn't get a warm reception when he returned to Yankee Stadium Friday night for the first game of the Subway Series.

Ad

This is because fans were left disappointed when Soto signed with cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, in the offseason. The Mets landed the outfielder on a record contract (15-year, $765 million) and a better deal than the last offer the Yankees reportedly made him (16-year, $760 million).

Thus, it was something Soto was expecting to receive. Every time the outfielder will come out to bat or play in right field, the fans made sure to boo him all night long. After the game, Soto spoke about the hostile reception, saying via SNY:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was ready for it. They're really passionate fans and they're going to do the best for their teams and they just feel that way."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I didn't realize that. I was just listening to the boos and stuff. I tried to not have any eye contact and I just listened to the boos," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Boone had a candid reaction to how Juan Soto was welcomed by Yankees fans

Friday marked the first time Juan Soto entered Yankee Stadium since Game 5 of the World Series against the LA Dodgers. Yankees fans didn't realize that this was the last time they'll see Soto in pinstripes and when the reality hit them, they were not generous in welcoming Soto back into the building.

Ad

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on the hostile reception Soto received Friday night. Boone was happy to see the energy in the building.

"Yeah, it was a pretty great environment," Boone told reporters. "It was a really nice night, comfortable weather-wise. Certainly one of those nights where you can really feel the energy in the building."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the game, Soto went 0-for-2 but managed to draw three walks. Apart from him, the Mets' hitters were not able to stitch a good offense against the Yankees' pitchers. As a result, the Bronx Bombers, who exploded for four runs in the third inning, were able to defeat the visitors 6-2.

Game 2 of their three-game Subway Series takes place at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More