Juan Soto catches strays after Cody Bellinger's amazing catch secures Yankees win

While Cody Bellinger's acrobatic catch in the ninth inning secured a win for the New York Yankees, netizens took the opportunity to roast Juan Soto instead. The outfielder, who was signed by New York as a pivot move after missing out on Soto, helped them record a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees entered the game with a chance to complete a sweep over the Royals, but were trailing early in the game. However, RBI hits from Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger started a comeback before Aaron Judge blasted a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. In the final out of the game, Bellinger pulled off an acrobatic catch at right field to secure the series for the Yankees.

With Bellinger's catch making the rounds on social media, some took the time to focus on Juan Soto's defensive limitations instead.

"Bellinger than Soto," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Juan Soto is not making this play," added another."

"If that was Juan Soto and right field it’s a tie game right now," wrote @QuiteFranklyTV on X.

"Soto could never," declared @gavinjonesss_.

"Imagine Juan Soto attempting this," laughed @NeedAParlayBad.

"Soto ain't making that catch," added @LindaDrogin.

It is clear that many Yankees fans still haven't forgiven Soto for choosing their across-town rivals over a chance to continue his career with them. At the same time, New York fans clearly haven't seen the best of Cody Bellinger's defensive abilities.

The former Gold Glove winner is used to making amazing plays in defense and is slowly making his way into the hearts of Yankees fans with his exceptional talent.

Cody Bellinger heaps praise on Aaron Judge after slugger's seventh home run of the season

Before Cody Bellinger's elite defense won the game for the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge set up the winning opportunity with a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning. Speaking to the media after the game, Bellinger opened up about playing alongside Judge this season (via YES Network):

"It's truly amazing... He's the best baseball player on the planet, and it's fun to watch."

Wednesday's home run marks the seventh homer for Judge this season, which is comfortably the highest among Yankees players. While his partnership with Juan Soto may be over, all of Judge's teammates are always more than happy to play on the same team as him.

