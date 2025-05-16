Juan Soto comes under fire from Yankees radio host for bold "50000 against 1" comment ahead of Subway Series debut with Mets

Juan Soto will visit the Bronx on Friday for the first time since his infamous free agency. After last offseason's blockbuster trade, Soto endeared himself to New York Yankees fans. Those same fans will now likely riddle him with insults and boos.

Soto said he expects hostility and welcomes the boos. He specifically said it will be 50,000 fans against one, himself, in this weekend's series. The outfielder is ready for a tough environment to play in because he knows what it's like to be loved by the fans.

WFAN radio host Keith McPherson took issue with Soto's comments. He said:

"Again, this guy doesn't get it. Not gonna be 50,000 vs 1...its the Subway Series. There will be plenty of Mets fans in there and fans that don't know or care about him. There's also a Knicks close-out game that night. I expect around 46k maybe 47k."

McPherson believes there will be a ton of New York Mets fans there to support since it's a rivalry game, and there is not much distance between the Yankees and Mets geographically.

He also noted that the New York Knicks can close out their series and go to the Eastern Conference Finals tonight, so a lot of fans will be out paying attention to that.

Juan Soto addresses return to Yankee Stadium

For the first time since his trade from the San Diego Padres, Juan Soto is the enemy in the Bronx. Infamously rowdy Yankees fans will likely let him hear it tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Juan Soto has no regrets (Credits: IMAGN)

"It’s going to be 50,000 against one," Soto said, via the New York Post. "They’re going to try to get on me, you know. It’s part of it."

Soto also said via SNY:

“It was a tough decision. (The Yankees) were number one … but we couldn’t get it done. But at the end of the day, things work for a good reason. I trust what we’ve done. And we’ll see what happens.”

Soto added that he doesn't regret his choice whatsoever:

“No, no. I made a decision, and I’m happy that I made it,” Soto said. “You look around. We have an unbelievable team. And it’s going to be a good team for a long time.”

He has said that it's different not hitting in front of Aaron Judge, but he maintains that he does not regret ditching the Yankees.

