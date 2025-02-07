"Juan Soto effect is real" - Ex-Yankees coach forecasts Pete Alonso flourishing with $765,000,000 superstar

After the journey that was the Pete Alonso contract saga, the first base star has opted to stay put in Queens. Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal with the Metropolitans with an opt-out at the end of this year.

On Thursday's episode of the eponymous "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," the ex-New York Yankees coach, along with co-host Rich Ciancimino, discussed how Pete Alonso would thrive alongside the New York Mets' $765 million acquisition, Juan Soto.

"I think the 'Juan Soto effect' is real," Casey said (3:00). "If [Francisco] Lindor hits at the top of the lineup with Soto going second and Alonso at third, the protection that he has will be superb.

"You can compare it to the partnership between Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. I believe that Soto hitting ahead of Alonso is going to elevate the latter to another level. The 'Juan Soto effect' will be real for Pete this year."

Soto and Judge went for an absurd 99 combined home runs in their sole year as teammates at the Bronx. If there's anyone who can provide as much slugging power as Soto in a batting lineup, Alonso is certainly one of the names that immediately comes to mind. After all, Alonso has hit the second-most home runs in the league since 2019 after Judge.

Sean Casey lauds Pete Alonso's re-signing

Former Yankees coach Sean Casey further discussed that Pete Alonso's decision to come back to the team where he's already an established name is a wise move for his career.

"I like that he's going back to the Mets," Casey said. "This is the spot wherein he's the right fit. If he goes out and does well to prove his worth, he can get the long-term deal that he wants. In contrast, he could also not do well and gets locked in to his short-term deal that could potentially signify that he's on the decline.

"I'm under the impression that this would be a chip on his shoulder and would help him continue to prove people wrong."

In 2024, Alonso smashed 34 home runs with 88 runs batted in. However, the key difference for this year is the protection that star Juan Soto would give him in the lineup.

