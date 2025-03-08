"Juan Soto is the exception, not the rule" – MLB analyst criticizes Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $600M contract hopes

Earlier this week, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened up on his contract negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of his contract year. Both parties couldn't find a middle ground and one of the reasons was his whopping $600 million contract ask.

Guerrero Jr. said he desired the above-mentioned value if the Blue Jays wanted to sign him before he became a free agent after the 2025 season. However, since nothing went through, one can expect him to turn free agent and find himself in the middle of a bidding war next offseason.

On Friday, MLB analyst Sal Licata said Guerrero Jr. "is delusional" to ask such a whopping sum. He added that the first baseman chasing money close to Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million, is not alright at all.

"I'll say he is delusional," Licata said on SNY (2:42 onwards). "On what planet is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting 15 years? 'Oh no, its nothing like Soto, just under 600. 600.' $600 million! What? There's no way the Mets would sign up for that.

"There's no way anybody is signing for that. Maybe he gets 10, maybe 12 at a lower AAV. He'd be lucky if he gets $500 million. Juan Soto is the exception, not the rule. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to lower his expectations."

What's the market value of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

While Toronto fans initially criticized Ross Atkins & Co. for not getting an extension done with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of spring training camp, when the $600 million reality sets in, they might come to terms of understanding.

Guerrero Jr.'s ask seems to be way off from what the industry thinks. According to Sportrac, the first baseman, who is earning $28,500,000 for the 2025 season, has a market value to command a deal of 12-year, $427,102,308 contract. That's around $35.5 million a year.

This is way off than what Guerrero Jr. is reportedly asking, which is a 15-year, $600 million deal, amounting to approximately $40 million a year. More so, if the 15-year tenure is taken up, he'll be 41 by the time the contract runs out.

Do you think Guerrero Jr.'s ask was fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

