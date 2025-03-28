Juan Soto gives honest reaction after struggling against Josh Hader in Opening Day heartbreak

New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto faced the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Thursday in their 2025 season opener. The Mets’ offense struggled, managing only one run on six hits, ultimately falling 3-1 to the Astros.

Ad

The Astros’ pitching staff held the Mets scoreless for the first eight innings. In the ninth, facing star closer Josh Hader, shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, allowing veteran outfielder Starling Marte to score the Mets' only run.

Juan Soto stepped up to the plate with Tyrone Taylor on third base and Luisangel Acuna on first. However, Soto fell short against Hader, striking out to end the game in a disappointing loss for New York.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

In a postgame interview, when asked about Hader’s performance, Soto said (starting at 6:33):

“I mean he's a closer he's one of the best closer in the league. I think his stuff is nasty everything he do and he's really smart on the mound. So I think that's why he's still being so effective.”

Soto also opened up about his ninth-inning struggles, saying:

Ad

“I was expecting to be up in that moment that situation. [Hader] let the ball go on that last pitch and he got me on that one. It was a pretty good pitch down and away… I was expecting his best pitch. His best pitch is a fastball. I was sitting on a fastball.”

Ad

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discusses Juan Soto’s at-bat against Josh Hader

In the ninth inning, facing Juan Soto, Josh Hader threw three consecutive sliders out of the strike zone, resulting in a 3-0 count. Soto then took another slider, this time for a strike, followed by a foul ball on the next pitch.

Hader’s final pitch, an 85.6 mph slider, resulted in a swinging strike, ending the Mets' Opening Day game. Discussing the at-bat, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said (via SNY):

Ad

“Pretty nasty pitch there by Hader. That 3-1 fastball, [Soto] put an A-swing there and just missed it. Hader’s pretty good too. He got him this time with a pretty nasty slider there.”

The New York Mets are scheduled to face the Houston Astros again on Friday as they continue their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback