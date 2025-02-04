“Juan Soto goes back to Yankees”; “It should have been him facing Freddie Freeman” - MLB fans react as Yankees sign Tim Hill to 1-year deal

The New York Yankees have arguably enjoyed the best offseason of any club across Major League Baseball. The team's front office has been able to bring in a number of proven stars, including Devin Williams, Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. Even though Juan Soto walked in free agency, the team might be deeper than they were last season.

Despite adding those players mentioned above, the New York Yankees are not finished shaking up their roster ahead of a potentially deep postseason run in 2025. On Tuesday, MLB insider Jeff Passan announced that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever Tim Hill, bolstering their bullpen even more. The deal is reportedly worth $2.85 million with a club option for 2026.

It was not a completely unexpected move as there has been mutual interest from both sides about a potential reunion all offseason. After the news broke that New York was able to reach a deal with Tim Hill, fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on the decision, with many praising the signing thanks to his dominant performances in 2025.

"It should have been him facing Freeman" - One fan posted online.

"Cashman is still alive. Good to see!" - Another fan shared.

"Should’ve been World Series MVP" - One more fan added.

The re-signing of Tim Hill is significant for fans of the Bronx Bombers, however fans of other teams are hoping for something more dramatic to happen. There are a number of notable players still needing contracts, including Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, that fans are waiting on to sign. Those players signing would make the Tim Hill news seem like peanuts in comparison, which fans pointed out.

"Cool. Announce Cease to the Braves" - A fan posted on social media.

"Juan Soto goes back to Yankees" - One fan shared online.

"THIS IS BIGGER THAN LUKA" - One more added.

The New York Yankees could still be active this offseason, despite adding Tim Hill back into the fold

The addition of Tim Hill could prove to be an underrated one for the Yankees, however, it may not be the last time we see the club in the news this offseason. There are still a few lingering questions about the roster ahead of Spring Training, including what will happen with Marcus Stroman and his sizable contract, as well as whether or not they will upgrade at third base.

While a Marcus Stroman move will require them to find a team to take on his contract, adding another proven player to the infield could be an easier goal to accomplish. The team has been linked to former Chicago White Sox veteran Yoan Moncada, who could be an intriguing low-risk, high-reward signing to help bolster third base.

