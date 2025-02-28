  • home icon
Juan Soto-led Mets get surprise visit from $900,000,000-worth Hollywood royalty Jerry Seinfeld in Spring Training

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 28, 2025 15:50 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Juan Soto-led Mets get surprise visit from $900,000,000-worth Hollywood royalty Jerry Seinfeld in Spring Training

Juan Soto believes that New York is a New York Mets town, and his claim may have some merit in it. Famous Standup-comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is worth $900 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, made an appearance at a Mets Spring Training game on Thursday. The appearance might lend some credence to Soto's take.

Seinfeld is one of the most famous people in New York, and he's chose to travel to Florida for a spring game. Seinfeld is a longtime Mets fan, but the interest is at an all-time high with Soto now signed on for the next 15 years.

Seinfeld, decked out in a Mets hat, was front row behind the dugout to watch Soto's team take the field. They dominated the Houston Astros in this game by a score of 5-0.

Soto didn't play, but the Mets got contributions from Jeff McNeil, Jose Siri,and Brett Baty en route to the shutout win. Former New York Yankees star Clay Holmes, who like Soto moved to Citi Field, started and threw three innings in the win.

Juan Soto sets records in Mets' Spring Training

The New York Mets knew how valuable Juan Soto could be, which is why they decided to sign him to a record contract of $765 million. He has the largest contract in sports history and is the second-most expensive player in baseball history per season.

Already, even though the regular season is still about a month away, Soto's presence has set records. Spring Training games are more or less meaningless to a team. Wins and losses don't matter, and performances for star players like Soto or Francisco Lindor aren't impactful.

Despite that, Mets fans watched the first game that included Soto at a record pace. On Feb. 22, Soto, Pete Alonso, Lindor, and many other stars were in the lineup, and Mets fans tuned in.

Per Sports Illustrated, 189,021 viewers tuned in to make that particular game the most-watched spring training game ever on SNY, the home of the Mets. In fitting fashion, Soto made good for those viewers as he blasted a home run in his first-ever at-bat in a Mets uniform in the win.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
