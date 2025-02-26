"Juan Soto is the perfect hitting machine" - Brandon Nimmo breaks down $765,000,000 Mets superstar's multiple advantages to crush baseballs

Brandon Nimmo didn't hide his excitement as he spoke about his new teammate, Juan Soto, who joined the Mets Spring Training camp after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract in the offseason.

Soto, coming off a World Series campaign with the New York Yankees, derived significant interest on the market before the Mets won his sweepstakes. Now with the Mets, he will aim to replicate the success he saw with the Washington Nationals and the Yankees.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on "The Show" with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Nimmo shared his insights on what makes Soto a dominant force at the plate.

"I mean, in layman's terms, let's go with first and foremost—he is a freak of nature physically, right? So he's 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and it's all muscle," Nimmo said (19:53 onwards).

Nimmo highlighted multiple attributes like his precise eyes, and impeccable hitting skills before going into a detailed explanation of Soto's swing mechanics.

"Then you go into his swing mechanics when he starts it and when he goes into his swing, and you see him at contact," Nimmo added. "First of all—let me back up just a touch—when he starts his swing, he gets on plane right away. What I mean by 'on plane' is his bat is on plane with the pitch right from the start.

"When you do that, you give yourself a ton of room for error. If the pitch and the bat are on the same plane and it's all the way back here, well, he can hit this ball all the way back here. And if he's staying on it all the way out here, he can hit the ball out there. So he gives himself a lot of room for error there."

This is why Nimmo calls him a perfect hitting machine.

"Then you couple that with his great decision-making, and he really is just the perfect hitting machine," Nimmo added.

Brandon Nimmo recalls experience three years ago at a Miami training facility with Juan Soto

While Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto have never played on the same team, both once trained in Miami during the lockout. This is where Nimmo caught a glimpse of Soto's greatness.

"I was fortunate enough in 2022 to be around him during the lockout when I was working out with him at Forest’s facility in Miami," Nimmo said. "I got to see how hard he worked and how he went about his business in a very professional manner.

"I was curious to see if anything had changed when he got to spring training here, but all I saw was more of the same. He’s a very, very good hitter—obviously, we all know that. But the way he goes about his routine is the same as it was in 2022."

Soto joins Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo at the top of the Mets lineup. The team went to the NLCS last year before they fell to the eventual World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the addition of Soto and a couple of other signings, the Mets have placed themselves well for not only qualifying for the postseason but also going deep in October.

