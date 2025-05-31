Juan Soto reveals how ex-teammate’s unique outfield rule left lasting mark on Mets superstar

New York Mets player Juan Soto has started a new tradition for his team’s outfielders. After playing defense in a half-inning, instead of heading to the dugout alone, all three outfielders wait for each other and walk in together.

The Mets' outfield trio, left fielder Brandon Nimmo, center fielder Tyrone Taylor, and right fielder Juan Soto, have fully embraced this tradition, doing it after every defensive half-inning in each game. Soto was inspired to start the initiative by former teammate Kyle Schwarber.

Juan Soto played for the Washington Nationals from 2018 to 2022, while Schwarber was his teammate there in 2021. Talking about the tradition, Soto said:

“I know we are a whole team, but as outfielders, we have a lot of responsibilities back there, so if we can stick together more and more, even when guys do make an error or something, just pick them up, have a talk before going in to hit. It’s huge for me. After Schwarber taught me that, I started doing it, and I feel like a lot of my teammates appreciate it.”

Further reminiscing about his time with the New York Yankees last year, Soto added (via The Athletic):

“Even last year, with the Yankees, everyone knows Aaron Judge was the leader, the captain, but he loved it every time I waited for him or waited for the guys at the steps. It’s just a different feeling. That makes me happy. That makes me part of it. It helps the team in moving forward.”

After a stellar 2024 season with the Yankees, Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets in December 2024.

Mets’ Juan Soto opens up about his 2025 struggles

In the New York Mets’ recent 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Discussing his struggles this season, Soto said:

“I don't say any pressure. I would say it's more about coming through for the team. Everybody's hoping I come through… I know I've been struggling and I haven't been there for them, but I will be.”

“It's a matter of time. We don't know when it's going to come through, but I'm just going to keep working on it.”

So far this season, Soto has a .229 batting average, with 47 hits, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, and 42 walks in 56 games played.

