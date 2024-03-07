Juan Soto rumors: Yankees' New York rivals 'fully intend' to pursue star slugger next winter, per MLB insider

Juan Soto, the name speaks volumes, and so does his performance. Every team would want to get their hands on the star. The Yankees were wise enough to strike a deal with the Padres, but Soto's stint is limited to one year.

After the 25-year-old hits the free agency market, a list of teams will compete to pursue the star. The Mets are one of the teams that fully intend to acquire the slugger. That's if the Yankees fail to extend his contract.

MLB insider Buster Olney stated that the Mets could take a run at Soto next winter. The franchise will have the means to make a bold move after the 2024 season.

"It’s not surprising, given that the Scherzer contract and others will melt off their payroll next winter — is that they fully intend to take a run at Juan Soto next winter,” Olney of ESPN said.

Juan Soto's performance could determine his outcome

Apart from clubs pursuing the slugger, Juan Soto's performance could determine his outcome. A strong season will give him the option to choose. The Yankees are known for their finances, landing huge deals with top players. That said, they might be able to match his price.

Juan Soto delivered his best for the Padres and is expected to do the same or beyond for the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman will pull things together if Soto has a promising season.

The Yankees' New York rivals will need to do more to acquire the star player. On the other hand, Soto can simply wait for the best offer to come his way after his stint with the Yankees.

A solid performance will attract the best offers. Soto's agent is Scott Boras, who is known for helping his clients secure the best possible deals.

The Mets will have their eye out for the talented player, but the competition is sure to be high with the Yankees on board.

