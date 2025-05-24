Juan Soto's agent brings in unique comparison describing $765M superstar's slow start to season

Juan Soto has been under the microscope since the first pitch of the 2025 MLB season due to the magnitude of the deal he signed this past offseason. The New York Mets signed the outfielder on a record 15-year, $765 million contract following his career year with the New York Yankees in 2024.

However, his 2025 season hasn't justified his record salary. While Soto is a better hitter than the league average this season, expectations are for him to be at the top of several metrics. After 49 games and 177 plate appearances, Soto has managed to hit .243, along with eight home runs and six stolen bases.

Soto's agent, Scott Boras, has stayed away from drawing any interference to the outfielder's unexpected struggles at the plate. The famous player agent offered a unique metaphor to frame the narrative around Soto's season.

“It isn’t an automatic Timex,” Boras told reporters. “It’s a fine Swiss watch — just wind it up, and it’s superb.”

What Boras meant here is that one should not judge Soto based on his early returns. Let the outfielder settle in, and maybe after some time, let's say five years, one shall pass comments.

Juan Soto demoted in batting order but said he doesn't mind

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza altered the batting lineup on Tuesday. He moved Soto from second to third and Pete Alonso from third to fourth. Francisco Lindor remained the leadoff hitter while designated hitter Starling Marte hit second.

The change came after the Mets' struggling performances of late. Soto remained composed when he was asked about the shift in the batting lineup and whether it would affect him.

“I don’t mind,” Soto said before Friday’s game. “I think I’m already used to it. I don’t mind hitting second or third. I feel comfortable in either spot.”

Notably, when Soto entered the league, he played in the third or fourth spot in the lineup. So, returning to the same spot in the order isn't difficult for him.

“Making changes is just different,” Soto said. “When I came up to the league, my whole life, minor leagues all the way to the big leagues, I always hit in the third or fourth hole. And then I spent four more years in the big leagues hitting in the third or fourth hole.

“It was hard becoming a second-hole hitter. It was tough for me at the beginning. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to expect. Now I’m used to it. I already know how the third or fourth feels. So if I go back and forth, it’s no problem.”

Can Soto weave magic in a new batting lineup spot or will the situation remain stagnant with his hitting? What do you think?

