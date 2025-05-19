Juan Soto's agent opens up about split with Alex Rodriguez

Juan Soto's agent, Scott Boras, has represented some of the biggest names in baseball, including New York Yankees legend and three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez.

Boras, who also represents All-Star sluggers Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, helped A-Rod negotiate two of the biggest MLB contracts, including a 10-year, $252 million deal he signed with the Texas Rangers in 2000.

However, Rodriguez fired Boras in 2010 after their relationship went sour and the MLB great seemingly wanted to go a different direction by hiring Guy Oseary as his manager.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Boras opened up about his relationship and what led to the split with Alex Rodriguez.

"It's just philosophical, Boras said on his split (1:15 onwards). "You have certain things that you want players to do, and I think a player, as he matures, he has a right to listen to. And I didn't particularly agree with the people he was listening to.

"I have a certain element of Integrity with which we do things and I say, it's just best that, you know, he said, 'That's just best that we move in a different direction.' He was set for life. His contracts were done, and he kind of moved on, and the game is very difficult for success."

Scott Boras spoke about his relationship with his clients

Scott Boras also revealed that he always tries to keep things between himself and his client. Boras admitted that he always makes his opinion known despite the stature of the player he is representing.

"I just try to keep it between us, it's our relationship. I've known him since he was a boy. You know, I watch so many things and. And you don't ever forget success. The trials that they have to go through dealing with greatness.

"The one thing I learned through these processes is you don't let greatness get in the way of your judgment of what you need to say. You don't let that performance blind you from saying things that you feel are needed about how they're approaching things."

It could be a big free agency for Scott Boras as both Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman could hit free agency after the 2025 season. Boras would hope to negotiate long-term contracts for both stars, setting them up for the rest of their careers.

