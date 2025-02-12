  • home icon
  Juan Soto's new teammate Mark Vientos makes feelings known on playing with 4x all-star

Juan Soto's new teammate Mark Vientos makes feelings known on playing with 4x all-star

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 12, 2025 14:34 GMT
Juan Soto joined the New York Mets on a record 15-year $765 million contract this offseason, making him the newest teammate of Mark Vientos. The third baseman was instrumental in helping the team reach Game 6 of the ALCS, and he now gets to hit somewhere behind Soto.

Vientos frequently hit third last year, which might place him right behind Soto in the new-look Mets lineup. When asked about Soto, Vientos shared his excitement about playing alongside him.

"I think he's OK (laughs)," Vientos said on Tuesday, via SNY. "I'm excited to be in the same lineup as that guy. You're talking about top five, top three best players in the league, so it's going to be exciting."

Soto joins a lineup with Francisco Lindor, Vientos, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso after the first baseman finally re-signed with the Mets on Feb. 5. It will be a different lineup than he had with the New York Yankees.

Soto won't be hitting in front of Aaron Judge this year, as he will hit before a player who is thrilled to get the outfielder's services in their lineup.

Former teammate details how he's going to pitch to Juan Soto now

Carlos Rodon was Juan Soto's teammate last year, but the two will now be crosstown rivals in New York and Rodon envisions facing Soto at some point.

Carlos Rodon spoke on Juan Soto (Imagn)
Carlos Rodon spoke on Juan Soto (Imagn)
"I don't know, he kind of hits everything," Rodon said on Tuesday, via SI. "He's a tough out. So it will be fun. It will be a fun matchup. I've faced him before, and I don't remember what happened. I think he hit the ball hard somewhere."

Rodon added that he was happy for Soto and called him a good friend and teammate.

"Would I have liked him to stay here with us? Yeah," Rodon said. "Selfishly, yeah for sure. But I'm happy for Juan and hopefully, it all works out for him, and he performs well. I'm a Juan Soto fan until he steps in the box against our team."

The Yankees offered a less lucrative deal to Soto but he opted to leave them for the Mets.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
