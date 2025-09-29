  • home icon
  "Juan Soto's suite he absolutely had to have" - Fans mock Mets' $765M investment as Marlins crush New York's playoff dream

“Juan Soto’s suite he absolutely had to have” - Fans mock Mets’ $765M investment as Marlins crush New York's playoff dream

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:23 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
The Mets lost to the Marlins and will not make it to the 2025 postseason (Source: Imagn)

Juan Soto's first season with the New York Mets ended in disappointment as they were knocked out of playoff contention on the final day, losing 4-0 to the Miami Marlins. The Cincinnati Reds secured their postseason spot despite their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, as they held the tiebreaker over the Mets after identical 83-79 records.

Fans quickly flooded the online spaces questioning Mets' acquisition of Juan Soto for the biggest contract signed by a sportsperson at 15 years, $765 million deal, that could eventually rise to $805 million. Here are a few reactions:

"Soto’s suite he absolutely had to have will be absolutely stocked full this postseason lolol," a fan joked.
"Juan Soto was really just after the PTO benefits package," another fan said.
"But at least the Mets dropped $800 million on a guy who shuffles!" a fan exclaimed.
"Mets fans coping suddenly saying it was a transition year after just making it to the NLCS and signing an $800 million player is pure comedy," a fan trolled.
"But Soto said the Mets had a better shot at winning," a fan joked.
"Just for fun, roll the clip of that time Soto said the Mets would be a winning team," another fan commented.
Individually, the Dominican had a roller coaster of a season. He took time to settle in and struggled in the initial months of the season, which led to him not being selected to the National League All-Star team. But he turned around his season, eventually finishing with a .265 batting average with 105 RBIs and 43 homers, and a career high 38 stolen bases, with a .924 OPS.

Unfortunately for Soto, his team's form didn't coincide with his upward curve. The Mets, who were the best team in baseball on June 12 with a 45-24 record, stumbled from there. In fact, they went 7-14 since September 6, a point where they held the second National League Wild Card spot.

Juan Soto reinstills confidence in the Mets

As one of the leaders of the group going forward, it is important that Juan Soto is part of the tough conversations that define Mets' future ambitions. In the postgame interviews, the 26-year-old made it clear that New York will be back better in 2026.

"100 percent," Soto said. One season is not going to determine what we have here. We have everything that we need to go all the way still."
There are certainly some offseason decisions that the Mets and their management have to take. First baseman Pete Alonso will opt out of his contract to head into free agency while the starting rotation that gave way towards the end of the season has to be reimagined with probable new pieces.

