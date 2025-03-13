Juan Soto's teammate gives first-hand account of $765 million star's at-bats from sole Yankees season

New York Mets reliever Clay Holmes has faced and watched several hitters make their way in the majors, but none have stood apart like Juan Soto. Both stars spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, who went to the World Series.

In the offseason, Soto signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. Meanwhile, Holmes also signed with the Mets on a three-year, $38 million contract.

On Wednesday, Holmes spoke about Soto’s unwavering discipline, competitiveness and relentless approach at the plate. Reflecting on facing Soto during his appearance on "The Show," Holmes said (36:21 onwards):

"Yeah, I mean, I just felt like every single at-bat was the same exact at-bat. There was never a moment where you thought, 'He's going to get himself out right here.' At no point in the season did you feel like he was in a slump. You just never got that feeling that we didn’t have a chance when Juan was up. Every single at-bat was a tough at-bat—he never gives anything away.

"He's ultra-competitive every time, and it’s really remarkable just how consistent his at-bats are. As a pitcher, when you get to that spot in the lineup, there's never a break. It wears guys down, it affects the flow of at-bats, and just having his presence in a lineup is special.”

Mets GM on Juan Soto finding his voice in clubhouse

Those who know Juan Soto personally would know that the outfielder is all chill. His energy and intensity, which he brings to every game, is inspiring for his teammates, especially those with the Mets, as they are getting along well.

Mets general manager David Stearns made his feelings known about Soto and his role within the clubhouse.

"Seeing him interact with his teammates on a daily basis, interact with the staff on a daily basis, it's business when it's in the cage, and it's business when it's [on the field],” Stearns said (via MLB), "and then when it's [in the clubhouse], it's fun and it's humor, smiling. That's cool to see."

The likes of David Peterson and manager Carlos Mendoza have found Soto humble, caring and full of joy.

The Mets fans have high hopes for the team this season. After the club made an NLCS appearance in 2025, Juan Soto would like to be the difference maker who gets them to the World Series.

