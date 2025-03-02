Juan Soto's New York Mets teammate, Jose Siri, hit a three-run homer against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Siri’s girlfriend, Kiara Thais, reacted to the moment by sharing her comments on social media.

Last year, Jose Siri played for the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the Mets in November 2024 in exchange for pitcher Eric Orze. He is in a relationship with Kiara Thais, who has 9,276 followers on her Instagram account.

Thais is active on her social media and often posts images in stylish outfits. On Saturday, she shared a clip of her boyfriend’s three-run homer with the caption:

“They will not be prepared (No estarán preparados)”

Kiara IG (Credits: Instagram/@kiarathais19)

In Saturday’s showdown between the New York Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Siri first faced his former teammate Shane McClanahan in the first inning and lined out.

In the third inning, against Alex Faedo, Siri hit a home run, allowing Francisco Alvarez and Jesse Winker, who were on first and second base, to score.

In the second inning, Siri also contributed to his team by catching a fly ball hit by the Rays’ Yandy Díaz. His girlfriend, Kiara, shared a clip of the moment, captioning it:

“With a play included 🦦 🔥 🔥 and a walk too 🫶🫶 what a beautiful day 😌 (Con jugada incluida 🦦 🔥 🔥 y una base por bola también 🫶🫶 que día más lindo 😌)”

Juan Soto did not play in the game against the Rays. He joined the Mets a month after Siri was traded to the team. Coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, Soto inked a massive 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets.

Jose Siri delivers solid performance in the Mets’ 10-1 victory against the Rays

Jose Siri finished Saturday’s game with one hit, one run, three RBIs, and one walk in two at-bats, while posting a .250 batting average and a 1.455 OPS. The New York Mets secured a stellar 10-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

The Mets' offense ended the game, recording seven hits, nine RBIs, nine walks and 12 strikeouts across 33 at-bats. Meanwhile, their pitching staff limited the Rays batters to just three hits, and two walks while striking out 10 over nine innings.

Siri is coming off a struggling 2024 season, where he hit .187 with a .620 OPS. In 130 games played, he recorded 75 hits, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 31 walks.

