Juan Soto shares how Aaron Judge’s absence shifts pitcher strategy against him

MLB pitchers are using a different strategy while pitching to Juan Soto in 2025. Last year, Soto had the luxury of Aaron Judge hitting behind him. The duo made up for a deadly duel, which saw the Yankees make the World Series for the first time since 2009.
However, things changed during the offseason. Soto opted to sign with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. With the Mets, Soto became Judge in his own right, thereby prompting a change in strategy by the pitchers.
Last year, with Judge hitting behind him, Soto used to get balls in the strike zone, something he isn't getting in 2025, resulting in a subpar statline of two home runs and six RBIs in 16 games. During an interview with The Post, Soto said:
“It’s definitely different. I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that. I was pitched differently last year.”
Pitchers now see Soto as someone who can hit well if strikes are thrown in the zone. Therefore, they have opted to keep the pitches away from the heart of the plate, making Soto work and fetch for it. So far, the strategy seems to be working.
MLB insider Jon Heyman blasts Juan Soto's comments on Aaron Judge's lineup protection
MLB insider and The Post writer, Jon Heyman, was not happy hearing Juan Soto praising Aaron Judge while hiding his own struggles. With 15 games into a 15-year commitment, before Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Soto is already missing Judge's protection behind him.
Heyman seemingly didn't like the comments shared by Soto, saying:
"At these prices, shouldn’t Juan Soto think he’s the best hitter in the game? Or at the very least, not publicly suggest he misses having the “best hitter in the game” hit behind him," Heyman wrote in his column for The Post.
Meanwhile Soto, who hit a career high 41 home runs last season, had only one far hit before Monday's game.