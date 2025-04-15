Juan Soto shares how Aaron Judge’s absence shifts pitcher strategy against him

MLB pitchers are using a different strategy while pitching to Juan Soto in 2025. Last year, Soto had the luxury of Aaron Judge hitting behind him. The duo made up for a deadly duel, which saw the Yankees make the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Ad

However, things changed during the offseason. Soto opted to sign with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. With the Mets, Soto became Judge in his own right, thereby prompting a change in strategy by the pitchers.

Last year, with Judge hitting behind him, Soto used to get balls in the strike zone, something he isn't getting in 2025, resulting in a subpar statline of two home runs and six RBIs in 16 games. During an interview with The Post, Soto said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s definitely different. I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that. I was pitched differently last year.”

Pitchers now see Soto as someone who can hit well if strikes are thrown in the zone. Therefore, they have opted to keep the pitches away from the heart of the plate, making Soto work and fetch for it. So far, the strategy seems to be working.

Ad

MLB insider Jon Heyman blasts Juan Soto's comments on Aaron Judge's lineup protection

MLB insider and The Post writer, Jon Heyman, was not happy hearing Juan Soto praising Aaron Judge while hiding his own struggles. With 15 games into a 15-year commitment, before Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Soto is already missing Judge's protection behind him.

Heyman seemingly didn't like the comments shared by Soto, saying:

Ad

"At these prices, shouldn’t Juan Soto think he’s the best hitter in the game? Or at the very least, not publicly suggest he misses having the “best hitter in the game” hit behind him," Heyman wrote in his column for The Post.

Meanwhile Soto, who hit a career high 41 home runs last season, had only one far hit before Monday's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More