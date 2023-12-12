One of the biggest moves of the offseason came when the New York Yankees acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. While there had been chatter for months about a potential move of the slugging outfielder to New York, there were a number of teams who emerged in the sweepstakes.

Now, after all of the speculation and rumors, Juan Soto has since been officially introduced by the New York Yankees and is looking forward to a number of things in his next chapter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The #Yankees hat "definitely fits different," said Juan Soto, who added that he is looking forward to playing in front of NYC's large Dominican population." - @BryanHoch

In a recent interview with SNY, the young outfielder expressed his excitement for the upcoming season. However, there was one thing that Soto mentioned that brought a smile to the faces of many New York Yankees fans. The team's new star explained that he was looking forward to playing alongside some of the tallest players in MLB history.

Expand Tweet

"Juan Soto says he can't wait to get to Yankees camp and "see how big is Aaron Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton" - @snyyankees

"More than excited to see how big is Aaron Judge & Giancarlo Stanton," Soto said in the interview.

As Soto laughed off his answer, he continued to emphasize his excitement about attending training camp with the club and learning more about the New York Yankees organization.

Juan Soto cannot wait to play at Yankee Stadium and play in front of their passionate fans

During the interview, the three-time All-Star explained how he is excited to play in one of the biggest markets in the MLB. He said how incredible it has been to see the large Dominican community cheer for the New York Yankees, explaining that he is looking forward to seeing how it is when they are backing him at every home game.

Expand Tweet

"Juan Soto is excited to play in front of the Dominican community at Yankee Stadium. "It was pretty cool to see them from the other side. I can't imagine how it's going to be being on the same side and hearing them cheer for me" - @snyyankees

It will be an exciting season for New York Yankees fans as they will now get to watch some of the most powerful hitters in baseball united on one squad. Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton have the potential to strike fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.