  Juan Soto singles out Braves' $38,000,000 ace pitcher as "nastiest" matchup he's ever faced

Juan Soto singles out Braves’ $38,000,000 ace pitcher as “nastiest” matchup he’s ever faced

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:33 GMT
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Juan Soto speaks about Chris Sale as his biggest challenge (Source: Imagn)

Many pitchers in the MLB dislike facing Juan Soto. But there is one pitcher in particular that the Dominican slugger himself feels is the toughest to face. That distinction belongs to Atlanta Braves' ace Chris Sale.

Speaking to Bleacher Report's Walk-Off, Juan Soto gave his assessment.

"There's so many guys, so many lefties," Soto said. "Definitely Chris Sale has got to be up there. The nastiest pitches I have ever faced. A funky move and he throws 98."
Juan Soto has faced Chris Sale in 11 plate appearances. He has gone 1-for-11 with one home run and six strikeouts. The 26-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best walkers in the sport, hasn't been able to draw a walk out of the southpaw.

Sale has been the leader of the Atlanta Braves' starting rotation since last season after he signed a two-year $38 million contract with the team. The Braves have a club option for the pitcher, which they are almost certain to use, considering his performance.

The 36-year-old won the National League Cy Young award last year, going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA. He had picked up from exactly where he left, holding a 2.52 ERA through 15 starts on June 18. However, he suffered an injury while trying to catch a ball during his outing against the New York Mets and fractured a rib in the process. Sale returned to the lineup on August 30 and has made four starts since.

Juan Soto silences doubters about signing $765 million deal with Mets

Juan Soto rocked the baseball world as he went on to sign a fifteen-year $765 million contract, the biggest in sports history during the last offseason. At 26 years of age, a lot of people questioned whether the Mets had overpaid their hand but the bidding for grabbing Soto's contract was as such that it rocketed up the prices.

Soto made his feelings known about the signing in an exclusive with ESPN.

"A lot of people can think that I didn't work that hard, that everything came easy and fell from the sky, but behind all this there's a lot of work and effort," Soto said. "Lots of focus and sacrifices to be where I am today."

In his first season at the club, he has belted 43 home runs at a .265 batting average with 105 RBIs. Soto is four stolen bases away from completing a 40-40 season, the first of his career.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
