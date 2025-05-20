Juan Soto snubbing reporters, refusing to get mic'd up drives Yankees & Mets fans get into heated debate

Juan Soto's return to the Bronx in the Subway Series got all the headlines over the weekend, but it was the New York Yankees who got the last laugh. They won the series by taking two of three and outscored their crosstown rivals by nine runs.
Soto went 1-10 with four walks and three strikeouts, as it was not his best showing in what was essentially a revenge series for the outfielder. He snubbed reporters and reportedly backed out on being mic'd up, sparking fan debate.
"You will never be a Yankee again. This is forever. Rot baby," a fan tweeted.
Yankees fans believe occurrences from the weekend series indicated that Soto regrets leaving the team. However, some Mets fans are wondering why their rivals are still worrying about Soto spurning them in free agency.
"You guys are so mentally broken. It’s sad," one wrote.
"You bitter little man. The Mets are in first place, it's time to move on bro," one said.
"This is getting psycho ex-girlfriend levels," another commented.
"You Yankee fans are top of the line f*****g losers," one tweeted.
"This is getting ugly quick," another wrote.
"At least he got all that money! I’m sure a little less money and the pinstripes sound pretty good to this guy now," one commented.
"I've never seen him excited at all. Like he doesn't care one bit. Zero hustle. He's not a Met," another said.
"He went for the highest offer and now already regrets it," one wrote.
The Soto era is not off to the best start in Queens, and some fans are already concerned about the future.
Yankees broadcaster makes bold claim about Juan Soto
New York Yankees radio host Michael Kay got to call the pairing of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto all season last year. Now, he can only watch as Soto takes his turn with the New York Mets.
However, Kay doesn't think Soto is happy. He's seeing a different version of the outfielder who was an MVP finalist with the Yankees in 2024.
“People that I talked to on the Mets side, and they can deny it publicly, because, of course, that’s what they have to do, he is very, very glum around the clubhouse," Kay said on Sunday, via The New York Post. "He does not have a hop in his step. He does not smile much. I’m not gonna say he is unhappy. Because how can you be unhappy with a $765 million contract? But money is not a guarantee that you are gonna be comfortable somewhere.”
Kay reported that Soto's family wanted the Mets, but the slugger preferred the Yankees. Ultimately, his family won.