Juan Soto snubbing reporters, refusing to get mic'd up drives Yankees & Mets fans get into heated debate

Juan Soto's return to the Bronx in the Subway Series got all the headlines over the weekend, but it was the New York Yankees who got the last laugh. They won the series by taking two of three and outscored their crosstown rivals by nine runs.

Ad

Soto went 1-10 with four walks and three strikeouts, as it was not his best showing in what was essentially a revenge series for the outfielder. He snubbed reporters and reportedly backed out on being mic'd up, sparking fan debate.

"You will never be a Yankee again. This is forever. Rot baby," a fan tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Yankees fans believe occurrences from the weekend series indicated that Soto regrets leaving the team. However, some Mets fans are wondering why their rivals are still worrying about Soto spurning them in free agency.

"You guys are so mentally broken. It’s sad," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You bitter little man. The Mets are in first place, it's time to move on bro," one said.

"This is getting psycho ex-girlfriend levels," another commented.

"You Yankee fans are top of the line f*****g losers," one tweeted.

"This is getting ugly quick," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"At least he got all that money! I’m sure a little less money and the pinstripes sound pretty good to this guy now," one commented.

"I've never seen him excited at all. Like he doesn't care one bit. Zero hustle. He's not a Met," another said.

"He went for the highest offer and now already regrets it," one wrote.

Ad

The Soto era is not off to the best start in Queens, and some fans are already concerned about the future.

Yankees broadcaster makes bold claim about Juan Soto

New York Yankees radio host Michael Kay got to call the pairing of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto all season last year. Now, he can only watch as Soto takes his turn with the New York Mets.

Ad

Juan Soto returned to the Yankees (Imagn)

However, Kay doesn't think Soto is happy. He's seeing a different version of the outfielder who was an MVP finalist with the Yankees in 2024.

Ad

“People that I talked to on the Mets side, and they can deny it publicly, because, of course, that’s what they have to do, he is very, very glum around the clubhouse," Kay said on Sunday, via The New York Post. "He does not have a hop in his step. He does not smile much. I’m not gonna say he is unhappy. Because how can you be unhappy with a $765 million contract? But money is not a guarantee that you are gonna be comfortable somewhere.”

Kay reported that Soto's family wanted the Mets, but the slugger preferred the Yankees. Ultimately, his family won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More