"Juan Soto is the villain of MLB" - Elizabeth Olsen makes surprising claim on Dodgers' likeability

American actress Elizabeth Olsen has entertained moviegoers, particularly with her performance as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen is also a fan of baseball with Dodgers being her favorite.

The 36-year-old was among the many celebrities who cheered on the Dodgers from the stands during the World Series. Apparently, Olsen believes her favorite MLB team is more likable than others due to an intriguing factor.

The California native shared her interesting thoughts on Friday's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"So, I respect the city so much," Olsen said (2:09). "You guys have all the villains in the league. The Astros are villains, but you can't ignore Giancarlo is Gaston. Juan Soto is the villain of Major League Baseball."

As for her beloved Dodgers, Olsen claimed that the presence of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Kike Hernandez have a positive impact on the fans.

"And we've got Kike Hernandez, who's just like a goofy, lovely sweetheart of a character. The characters on the Dodgers are so lovable, like Mookie with his snarl and Freddie (with the dance)," Olsen added.

The actress also shared she missed Joc Pederson, who played for the Dodgers from 2014 to 2020. He currently plays for the Texas Rangers.

Elizabeth Olsen highlights a major problem with the Yankees

Jimmy Fallon's first leading role in a major Hollywood movie was in "Fever Pitcher", opposite Drew Barrymore. Fallon acted as a Red Sox fan in the film, though he is a staunch supporter of the New York Yankees in real life.

In the aforementioned episode of his show with Elizabeth Olsen, the versatile actress admitted she thought Fallon was a Red Sox fan due to the movie. Moreover, she highlighted why the Yankees are not more likable than the Dodgers.

"And you guys have all your rules with how they have to cut their hair and shave their face," Olsen said [2:56]. "(Fallon corrects by saying 'Not this year, they are allowed to grow beards') But they had to have a specific hair."

As for her professional career, Olsen's latest movie in theatres is "The Assessment." The dystopian science fiction thriller has her cast opposite Himesh Patel and Alicia Vikander.

