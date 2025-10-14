"Juan Soto wants to be a Yankee so bad"; "Embracing a villain type role" – Fans buzz as Mets star rocks 2024 All-Star tee while vacationing in Cancun

Juan Soto was traded to the New York Yankees by the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season, and he had a breakout season just before becoming a free agent. The Yankees also broke their World Series appearance drought since 2009 with him on board, but in the offseason, the outfielder went with the Mets and signed a whopping 15-year, $765 million deal.However, the Mets couldn't reach the postseason this fall, allowing Soto to take an early vacation to Cancun, a Mexican city on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea. Soto has been sharing glimpses from his vacation and his latest picture intrigued fans about whether the former World Series champion wants to return Bronx.On Monday, Soto dropped a picture, sporting a tee commemorating the 2024 All-Star Game.Fans reacted to the post with some believing he wants to join Aaron Judge &amp; Co. already.&quot;He wants to be a Yankee so bad,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Wearing his 2024 All-Star shirt, reminiscing on his time with the Yankees, it appears,&quot; another fan commented.Some fans believe a potential big season could come for Soto in 2026 as he freshens up this offseason.&quot;This is giving me the vibes that @JuanSoto25_ is going to f**king crush it next year. The Mets better get this man some help,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Kinda love that he might be embracing a villain type role,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Being on the Mets he better get used to it Shii might have to rent a vacation home in Cancun at this point 😭&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He has accepted the villain roll and is gonna troll the f*ck outta you b*ms and it’s working 🤣🤣&quot; one fan said.Juan Soto was disappointed after Mets couldn't make playoffsJuan Soto had a great year, but the Mets faltered in the second half. The franchise was in the postseason spot almost the entire season before the Cincinnati Reds came in and snatched from before the final week of the regular season.The outfielder was blunt in his response while reflecting on the &quot;failed&quot; season.&quot;It's a failure,&quot; Soto said. &quot;Anytime you don't make it to the playoffs or win a championship, it's a failure. That's how we're going to look at it, and that's how we're going to go through things in the offseason.&quot;Juan Soto was one of the best hitters on the roster in 2025. He finished the season, hitting .263 with 43 home runs and 38 stolen bases. He also received support from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, both of whom had 30+ home run seasons. But the real problem was the starting rotation, where Kodai Senga and Sean Manae fell way short of expectations.