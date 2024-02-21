"Judge has a ton of pressure on him to deliver this year" - MLB analyst weighs in on expectations around Aaron Judge in 2024

One of the best sluggers in baseball, Aaron Judge has always been impressive. Over the years, he has been one of the top hitters on the New York Yankees roster. The star has been incredible on the field, but with performance comes expectations.

The Yankees have depended on him to help carry the team and will continue to do so this season. In a recent interview with SNY TV, MLB analyst Sal Licata said Judge would be pressured to perform this season:

"Judge has a ton of pressure on him to deliver this year. It really is World Series or bust," Licata said.

Despite Judge being with the Yankees for a long time, they have not made it past the ALCS. The 31-year-old has played a crucial role for his team, especially in the last few years.

The Yankees captain is expected to lead his team into the playoffs again, but they must look beyond the ALCS this time. Nevertheless, the pressure to perform constantly is sure to be a weight on the slugger's shoulders.

Aaron Judge will require constant maintenance to stay healthy

Last season didn't go as expected for the right fielder after being sidelined on the injury list. For most of the top-performing players, injury seems to get the better of them in crucial moments.

The Yankees star tore his ligament in his right big toe after crashing into a fence at Dodgers stadium last season. He missed 42 games, leaving the team in a slump. Despite his prolonged absence, he slashed .267/.406/.613 with a 1.019 OPS and 37 home runs.

It turns out that the star will likely require constant maintenance to stay healthy throughout his career. Avoiding injuries is the key for him to perform. When healthy, the five-time All-Star is a monster in smashing the ball over the fence.

In his 2022 MLB season, he broke Roger Maris' AL record by smashing 62 home runs. Notably, the Yankees failed to perform during his absence last season. The franchise recorded a league-low .202 without their star. On the other hand, they also failed to make it to the playoffs since 2016.

It's a challenging road ahead for the Yankees, yet they are predicted to make it to the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on their superstar to perform.

It will be interesting to see if Judge can lead the Yankees to postseason success in 2024.

