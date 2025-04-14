Julio Rodrigues pens 'the tiger' nickname for $105,000,000 Mariners star

The Seattle Mariners made it four wins in four with a 3-1 victory against Texas Rangers on Sunday, sweeping the division rivals in the process. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh capped off the series with a two-run homer, his third consecutive game with a homer in the series.

Raleigh's two-run homer took him to a franchise-leading five homers for the season. His home run in Friday's game also made him the most prolific catchers in Mariners history.

Following Raleigh's home run and a series sweep against the division rivals, Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez shoutout his teammate on Instagram. He shared Raleigh's celebration, writing:

"So spicy the tiger."

(Image source - Instagram)

This is the third time Cal Raleigh has homered in three consecutive games for the Mariners, the two previous times coming last season. Last year, Raleigh also set the record for most home runs by a Mariners catcher in a season by smashing a career-best 34 home runs. Following his stellar year, the Mariners signed him on a six-year, $105 million contract extension in March.

Cal Raleigh reflects on series sweep against Mariners' division rivals

While Cal Raleigh has gone deep in three consecutive games before in his career, the Mariners catcher felt this time was special as it contributed to successive wins against a division rivals.

“It always means a little more in the division,” Raleigh said. “All games are important, don’t get me wrong. But teams that have won the division and gone on to do big things it’s always good to get W’s against those guys head-to-head and gives you a little more confidence going forward.”

A interesting fact about Cal Raleigh's three home runs against the Rangers is that it came with the Mariners catcher using the much talked about custom 'torpedo' bats. Raleigh reportedly received the bat ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rangers and went deep in the first game with the custom bat.

“Whatever works. Whatever kind of bat,” Raleigh said after the series sweep.

The three game sweep took the Mariners to 8-8 for the season, half a game behind the Rangers (9-7) in second place in the American League West with the Los Angeles Angels (9-6) leading the division.

