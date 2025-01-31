The Seattle Mariners have not been the most active teams in the offseason by any stretch of the imagination, but they are bringing back an important roster piece for the 2025 season.

The Mariners reportedly re-signed infielder Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million deal on Thursday. The deal also includes a buyout with a player option for an additional year.

His Mariners teammate and All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez was excited by the news and shared his feelings with a two-word reaction on Instagram.

"Dime polooooo!" the two-time All-Star captioned the post.

Apart from sharing the locker room in the Mariners clubhouse, both Rodriguez and Polanco hail from the Dominican Republic and found their way to the MLB as international free agents.

Jorge Polanco arrived in Seattle after he was traded by the Minnesota Twins in January 2024. However, Polanco struggled with a left knee injury last season, producing batting average (.213) and on-base percentage (.296). Following his underwhelming season, the veteran infielder underwent surgery to repair his left knee in October.

However, the Mariners declined a $12 million option for the player in November for the 2025 season, making him a free agent.

Jorge Polanco's Mariners reunion could fuel Alex Bregman's free agency

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was one of the first to report Jorge Polanco's reunion with Seattle, and fellow insider Mark Feinsand reports that Polanco is expected to play third base after occupying second base last year.

According to Jon Heyman, Polanco was linked to a move to the Houston Astros as a potential replacement for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who remains a free agent.

After Alex Bregman reportedly rejected the Astros' six-year $156 million deal to return to Houston in the offseason, Polanco emerged as a potential target for the Astros. However, the Astros got back third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs in a trade deal involving Kyle Tucker going the other side.

With Polanco off the table now, Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, could be looking to find a team in free agency, with a return to Houston reportedly still on the cards for the two-time World Series winner.

