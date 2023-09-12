Baseball
Julio Rodriguez enters 30-30 club as game-tying homer assures Mariners fans of bright future - "We are in good hands for the foreseeable future"

By Aashna
Modified Sep 12, 2023
The Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez cemented his place in an exclusive company of sluggers after becoming the newest member of the 30-30 club on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite the fact that the Mariners ultimately lost the game 8-5 in extra innings, Rodrguez's strong night — four hits in five at-bats — managed to stand out as a positive aspect of the event.

Julio Rodriguez's game-tying home run

Julio Rodriguez's game-tying home run to join the 30-30 club made many Mariners fans drool:

One commented: "We're in good hands for the foreseeable future," while the other wrote: "That was not a bad pitch. So hard to drive that pitch like that. What a swing."
"MY MVP."
Fan reactions
"Julio. Julio. Julio."
"This team is so bad for my cardiac health."
"Juliooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo"
Fan reactions

Julio Rodriguez follows in Alex Rodriguez's footsteps

Rodriguez became the second-youngest member of the 30-30 club in team history, after only Alex Rodriguez, after hitting 30 home runs and stealing 36 bases.

Angels Mariners Baseball

After Ichiro Suzuki and Alex Rodriguez, Rodriguez is the third Mariner to have more than five games with four hits in a season.

Rodriguez is just in his second full season in the major leagues; however, the fact that he is already inflicting this much damage so early in his MLB career makes picturing a Hall of Fame finish to his career simple.

But at this point, Rodriguez's attention will be on doing all in his power to prevent the Mariners' fantastic August from being wasted.

Julio Rodriguez is showing off after his excellent 4-5 performance against the Angels, adding to his season totals of 30 home runs and 36 stolen bases .287/.342/.504 for a Mariners team that has relied on their ace centerfielder in every way.

